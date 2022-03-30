Pioneers
Green Mountain Power
Keeping the lights on
Bicycle Health
Democratizing recovery
OpenSea
Fueling the NFT frenzy
Rec Room
A virtual playground
Together Labs
Metaverse money
Astroscale
Trapping space junk
Biobot Analytics
Tracking COVID-19
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Taking genetics mobile
IonQ
Going quantum
The Sandbox
A digital land grab
Redwood Materials
Cleaner EVs
Trek Bicycle
Pushing change
BlocPower
Electrifying cities
FOLX Health
Inclusive health care
OpenAI
Pushing AI forward
Be Rooted
Stationery progress
Wonderschool
Childcare help
Axiom Space
Star tourist
Titans
Amazon
The everything company
Pfizer
Reducing risk
UPS
Shipping success
Alphabet
Silicon Valley standout
Capital One
Fewer fees
United Airlines
Leading the fleet
Maersk
Greener shipping
Nubank
Better banking
Ford
Electrifying everything
IBM
Taking climate into account
Meta
Mainstreaming the metaverse
Microsoft
Game on
Apple
Flexing its muscles
Walmart
Investing in workers
NVIDIA
Powering tech’s evolution
BYD Co. Ltd.
Charging up China
Disney
Relaxing restrictions
Netflix
Expanding viewers’ horizons
National Football League
Big returns
Leaders
HYBE
The pop powerhouse
Spotify
Playing the hits
Airbnb
Offering shelter
Alaska Airlines
Cleaning up air travel
EV Connect
Charging the future
Upwork
Finding flexibility
Sony
Entertaining the world
Calm
Mental health at hand
Nextdoor
Prompting kindness
HOK
Airport glow-up
Curaleaf
Growth model
Impossible Foods
Meatless futures
Orsted
Harnessing wind
Nykaa
India’s beauty behemoth
Patagonia
Taking a stand
Balenciaga
Shaking up a legacy
Kami
Investing in teachers
r/goingpublic
Revolut
Refugee accounts
Sotheby's
Auctioning digital gems
DoorDash
Delivering relief
Walgreens
Beyond prescriptions
Innovators
Rivian
Electric dreams
SoFi
New bank on the block
Moderna
Improving access
Guild Education
Unlocking opportunity
Climeworks
Capturing carbon
NoTraffic
Smarter streets
Peanut
A community for women
Klarna
Purchasing power
Grammarly
Writing with clarity
Modulate
Shutting down abuse
Pigeonly
Connecting families
Flexport
Untangling the supply chain
Joro
Tracking your emissions
Rendever
A new use for VR
Athletic Brewing Company
A better alt-beer
Perfect Day
Milk without cows
Fading West
Development building on a budget
Flock Freight
Sharing space
Allbirds
Selling sustainability
Wyze
Smarter homes
Disruptors
Engine No. 1
The climate capitalists
AMC Entertainment Holdings
Meme-stock mastery
TikTok
Viral sensation
Opibus
A cleaner way around cities
Starry
Cheaper broadband
SKIMS
Intimates for every body type
Twiga Foods
Cheaper staples
Thrive Market
Healthier grocery delivery
Supergoop!
Saving your skin
NSO Group
Hawking spyware
Divvy Homes
Home-buying helper
GoTo Group
An Indonesian giant
Shein
Faster fashion
Paxful
Crypto for all
GoodRx
Making medicine affordable
The Pinkfong Company
The earworm machine
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.
Brilliant batteries
Too Good To Go
Reducing food waste
Sonder
Ready for departure
SpinLaunch
Twirling to space
Project Credits
Audience editors: Samantha Cooney, Annabel Gutterman, Soo Jin Kim, Caroline Olney, Kitty Ruskin, and Kimberly Tal
Copy editors: Helen Eisenbach, Mark Hokoda, Anny Kim, Silvija Ozols, Sarah Rutledge, and Jennifer Schiavone
Designer: Katie Kalupson
Digital producer: Nadia Suleman
Editors: Emma Barker, Kelly Conniff, Jennifer Duggan, Merrill Fabry, Alex Fitzpatrick, Dan Macsai, Cate Matthews, Lindsay Muscato, Kate Sommers-Dawes, and Karl Vick
Photo editors: Alis Atwell, Kim Bubello, Dilys Ng, and Katherine Pomerantz
Reporter-researchers: Eloise Barry, Leslie Dickstein, Mariah Espada, Alejandro de la Garza, Nik Popli, Simmone Shah, and Julia Zorthian
Translation: Sangsuk Sylvia Kang
Video: Hyeongjun Ahn, Aaron Yungsuk Choe, Kate Emerson, Lucas Guilkey, Heejeong Kim, Dohun Lee, Seungji Lee, Nathan Lynch, Anne Most, Adam Perez, Dori Sotirovska, and Diane Tsai