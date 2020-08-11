Watch for live discussions with Eva Longoria, Mellody Hobson and Reshma Saujani
Eva Longoria, Mellody Hobson, And Reshma Saujani | TIME 100 Talks (Full Event)
Aug 11, 2020|1:11:53
Join TIME as we convene extraordinary leaders from every field to spotlight solutions and encourage action toward a better world. This week’s event focuses on the business of change, and how leaders from a variety of industries are making an impact.
Eva Longoria, Mellody Hobson, And Reshma Saujani | TIME 100 Talks (Full Event)
Aug 11, 2020|1:11:53
Eva Longoria | TIME 100 Talks
Aug 11, 2020|21:47
