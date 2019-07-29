Fighting for Representation
Tessa Thompson, United States
Food for Thought
Tunde Wey, Nigeria
Punching Above Her Weight
Ramla Ali, U.K. and Somalia
The Girl Who Went on Strike for the Planet
Greta Thunberg, Sweden
Standing Up for Science
Ethan Lindenberger, United States
Fighting Gender Bias in Gaming
Kim "Geguri" Se-yeon, South Korea
Voice of Hope
Dina el Wedidi, Egypt
Representing the Vulnerable
David Miranda, Brazil
Crafting a New Kind of Flamenco
Rosalía, Spain
Embracing His Roots
CarryMinati (Ajey Nagar), India
The Story Behind TIME’s Greta Thunberg Cover
Behind the Cover
