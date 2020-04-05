Sign Up for Our Newsletters »
Subscribe
Coronavirus Brief
What to Know
Maps
Staying Healthy
Newsletter
Search
Newsletters
|
Subscribe
Close
Coronavirus Brief
What to Know
Maps
Staying Healthy
Newsletter
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
History
Ideas
Sports
The TIME Vault
Magazine
TIME Immersive
Audio
Longform
Photography
Videos
Press Room
Shop TIME
The 100 Most Influential People
Guns in America
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year
Space Explorers: The ISS Experience
TIME Cover Store
TIME for KiDS
TIME Edge
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Newsletters
Feedback
Jobs
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
TIME Apps
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Help
Site Map
Customer Service
EU Customer Service
Stay Connected
Is the U.S. 'Flattening the Curve?' Check Our Chart
José Andrés Wants to Feed the World Through the Pandemic
$2,200,000,000,000
President Donald Trump signed a historic $2.2 trillion package into law on Friday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the biggest economic stimulus package in United States history
The Brief
Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus
U.S. Now Leads the World in Confirmed Coronavirus Cases
Singapore Jailing People Who Stand Too Close
Drugmaker Prepares to Scale Coronavirus Vaccine to Millions
Can Coronavirus Affect Your Sense of Smell?
Battling COVID-19, Healthcare Workers Face Shortages
Video
IN-DEPTH
How TIME Re-created the 1963 March on Washington in Virtual Reality
The Killing Was Fueled by Rage, but Was It a Hate Crime?
'There Is Not Some Separation Between Jesus and Justice.' How Rev. William J. Barber II Uses His Faith to Fight for the Poor
LATEST
GOP Rep. Thomas Massie Outrages House, Trump With Attempts to Stall Coronavirus Relief Vote
'Nobody Signed Up for This.' College Professor Drastically Rethinks Syllabus to Prioritize Human Need Amid Coronavirus
NYC Subway Fire That Killed Motorman Is Being Investigated As a Crime
How TIME Re-created the 1963 March on Washington in Virtual Reality
Magazine
'Without Empathy, Nothing Works.' Chef José Andrés Wants to Feed the World Through the Pandemic
Apr 5, 2020
What to Know and What to Do About the Global Pandemic
Mar 29, 2020
Why TIME Decided to Revisit a Century of Women and Influence
Mar 15, 2020
Go to item 0
Go to item 1
Go to item 2
View Issue »
Featured
Elijah Wolfson
and
Chris Wilson
Is the U.S. 'Flattening the Curve?' Check Our Chart
Leana S. Wen
We Need to Plan Ahead to Beat Coronavirus
Jeffrey Kluger
'Is Ordering Takeout Unethical?' 11 Ethical Questions About Coronavirus
Charlotte McDonald-Gibson
How Coronavirus Creates the Perfect Breeding Ground for Online Extremism
Patrick Lucas Austin
We're Online More Than Ever Right Now. Can the Internet Itself Keep Up?
Charlotte Alter
For College Students, Coronavirus Means Love Interrupted
Most Recent
Apple's New Powerbeats Are OK, But Design Flaws Keep Them From Greatness
41 minutes ago
The Best New Songs of the Week
2 hours ago
GOP Rep. Thomas Massie Outrages House, Trump With Attempts to Stall Coronavirus Relief Vote
2 hours ago
Trump Orders GM to Produce Ventilators
2 hours ago
How Iran Sanctions Could Backfire On Trump
3 hours ago
Must Reads
'He Was Going to Do Great Things.' Why Many Believed the Best Was Ahead of Kobe Bryant
‘It’s My Purpose to Shine a Light Where I Can.’ How Rapper Stormzy Is Championing Black British Culture
Australia Is Burning: Scenes From the Deadly Bushfires
Get stories from TIME delivered to your inbox
GO »
Most Popular
1.
FBI: Man Plotted Attack on Hospital Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
2.
How to Grocery Shop Amid Coronavirus
3.
Is the U.S. 'Flattening the Curve?' Check Our Chart
4.
Report of Urns in Wuhan Raises Questions About COVID-19 Death Toll
5.
Will COVID-19 Ever Really Go Away?
Rankings
The 10 Best Albums of the 2010s
The 10 Best Movies of 2019
The 10 Best TV Shows of the 2010s
Smart Living
The 25 Best Products of CES 2020
Thinking of Visiting a Popular Tourist Destination? Try These More Affordable Alternatives Instead
Niksen Is the Dutch Lifestyle Concept of Doing Nothing
U.S.
For College Students, Coronavirus Means Love Interrupted
NYC Subway Fire That Killed Motorman Is Being Investigated As a Crime
House Debates $2.2 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Package Amid Last-Minute Snag
Keeping U.S. National Parks Open Is ‘Reckless,’ Advocates Say
FBI Arrests Actor Who Claimed He Had a Coronavirus Cure
MORE »
Politics
GOP Rep. Thomas Massie Outrages House, Trump With Attempts to Stall Coronavirus Relief Vote
Trump Orders GM to Produce Ventilators
How Iran Sanctions Could Backfire On Trump
Government Working on Coronavirus Guidelines, Trump Says
Trump Campaign Threatens Lawsuit Over Political Ad Featuring President Labeling Coronavirus a 'Hoax'
MORE »
World
Isolation Helped These Islands Delay a COVID-19 Outbreak. Now, Being Remote Could be Their Biggest Problem
The Coronavirus Is Prompting Middle East Regimes to Release Prisoners. But Journalists and Activists Remain Behind Bars
Thousands of Tourists Stranded in Asia Due to Canceled Flights, Closed Borders
South Africa Has First Deaths From Coronavirus as Three-Week Lockdown Begins
Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus
MORE »
Ideas
A Doctor on What It's Like to Have COVID-19
Why America is Facing Shortages
Living With an Immunocompromised Spouse During Coronavirus
Can Your Relationship Survive a Pandemic?
We Need to Plan Ahead to Beat Coronavirus
MORE »
Health
How to Grocery Shop Amid Coronavirus
Report of Urns in Wuhan Raises Questions About COVID-19 Death Toll
How Humor Can Combat Coronavirus Anxiety
Is the U.S. 'Flattening the Curve?' Check Our Chart
Who Should You Tell if You've Got COVID-19?
MORE »
Entertainment
The Best New Songs of the Week
'Baby Shark' Is Back (Doo Doo, Doo Doo Doo Doo), Promotes Hand-Washing With a Coronavirus-Inspired Remix
Stars of Viral Pandemic Movie
Contagion
Reunite to Offer Coronavirus Advice
A Heartwarming Conversation With Laura Linney
How to Secure the 2020 Elections
MORE »
Tech
Apple's New Powerbeats Are OK, But Design Flaws Keep Them From Greatness
We're Online More Than Ever Right Now. Can the Internet Itself Keep Up?
I Finished
Half-Life: Alyx
in 12 Hours and Can't Stop Thinking About It
COVID-19 Scams Are Everywhere Right Now. Here's How to Protect Yourself
'Doom Eternal' the Best 'Doom' Game Ever
MORE »
Subscribe & Save
Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign Up for Our Newsletters
Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE