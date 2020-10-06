Insightful, informative, powerful stories about our world
Eddie Van Halen, Legendary Rock Guitarist, Dies at 65
Oct 6, 2020|1:04
Eddie Van Halen, the guitar virtuoso whose blinding speed, control and innovation propelled his band Van Halen into one of hard rock’s biggest groups, has died.
'Only As Valuable As What You Save the State.' Formerly Incarcerated Firefighters in California Speak Out On What Needs to Change
Sep 4, 2020|5:23
'It Smells Like Despair.' A Diary of Life Inside Beirut After a Deadly Explosion
Aug 11, 2020|9:15
Portland Medics Arrested and Injured in Protests Say They Were Specifically Targeted by Police and Federal Agents
Aug 9, 2020|7:18
How Minneapolis Can Reimagine the Future of Public Safety
Aug 6, 2020|7:06
I'm a Mom Who Came Out to Protest for Black Lives in Portland. I Was Shot by Federal Agents
Aug 5, 2020|3:04
Why You’re Having Such Vivid Dreams During the Pandemic
Jul 14, 2020|3:18
How a Black Woman and a White Woman Co-Wrote a Book About Race in America
Jun 15, 2020|6:53
Border Hustle
Mar 6, 2019|23:57
TIME 2019 Person of the Year: Greta Thunberg
Dec 11, 2019|3:31
TIME Athlete of the Year: U.S. Women's Soccer Team
Dec 11, 2019|2:24
TIME Entertainer of the Year: Lizzo
Dec 11, 2019|2:43
TIME Guardians of the Year: The Public Servants
Dec 11, 2019|3:41
TIME 2018 Person of the Year: The Guardians and the War on Truth, Maria Ressa
Dec 11, 2018|0:58
TIME Person of the Year: The Staff of The Capital
Dec 11, 2018|2:39
TIME Person of the Year: The Guardians and the War on Truth
Dec 11, 2018|5:16
TIME Person of the Year 2017: The Silence Breakers
Dec 6, 2017|5:02
TIME 2016 Person of the Year: Donald Trump
Dec 7, 2016|4:12
Person of The Year 2015: Watch Angela Merkel's Year in Review
Dec 9, 2015|3:47
TIME100 | See Everyone on the 2020 TIME100 List
Sep 22, 2020|0:58
TIME100 | Black Lives Matter Co-Founders
Sep 22, 2020|1:15
TIME100 | Megan Thee Stallion
Sep 22, 2020|1:11
TIME100 | Amy O' Sullivan
Sep 22, 2020|1:45
TIME100 | Ady Barkan
Sep 22, 2020|1:18
TIME100 | Nemonte Nenquimo
Sep 22, 2020|2:18
TIME100 | Billy Porter
Sep 22, 2020|1:00
TIME100 | Chase Strangio
Sep 22, 2020|2:47
TIME100 | Ibram X. Kendi
Sep 22, 2020|2:02
The History You Didn't Learn: The NYC School Boycott
Sep 21, 2020|8:02
#RECKONING
Aug 4, 2020|10:18
Elevator Pitch, a Film by Martyna Starosta
Jul 28, 2020|13:38
America Really Does Have a Space Force. We Went Inside to See What It Does
Jul 22, 2020|6:32
Protests Instead of Graduation, the Class of 2020 'Walk the Stage of the Streets'
Jun 4, 2020|3:34
Anatomy of Hate
Feb 18, 2020|29:50
Best Job in the World
Jul 31, 2019|3:22
Killed for Simply Being a Girl
May 14, 2019|10:28
Eddie Van Halen, Legendary Rock Guitarist, Dies at 65
Oct 6, 2020|1:04
‘A Lot of Drama, a Lot of Competition, Boys.’ K-Pop Star Jessica Jung on Using Her Life in Her New Novel
Sep 24, 2020|3:22
These Afro-Latino Actors Are Pushing Back Against Erasure in Hollywood
Sep 17, 2020|11:29
A ‘Publicity Stunt’ or a ‘Huge Step’? Hollywood Is Divided on the Oscars’ New Diversity Rules
Sep 11, 2020|4:20
Chadwick Boseman, Who Died at 43, Brought Joy and Taught Us About Ourselves. All While Quietly Fighting for His Life
Aug 31, 2020|2:59
In Memoriam: Kobe Bryant
Jan 26, 2020|2:00
'A Doll For Everyone': Meet Mattel's Gender-Neutral Doll
Sep 24, 2019|4:16
TIME's 100 Most Influential Photos: Harry Benson
Nov 17, 2016|19:57
The Biggest Moments From Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court Hearing
Oct 13, 2020|3:39
Pence v Harris: Making Sense of the Vice Presidential Debate
Oct 8, 2020|6:41
Trump and Biden Clash Over the Efficiency of Masks and Social Distancing
Oct 2, 2020|3:12
Election 2020: What Voters Do (and Don’t) Need to Worry About
Sep 30, 2020|8:46
How the First Presidential Debate Devolved Into Chaos
Sep 30, 2020|5:32
In Memoriam: Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Sep 18, 2020|2:08
What Would a Biden Presidency Look Like? Obama’s White House Photographer Picks Six Photos That Offer Clues
Sep 18, 2020|2:56
These Are The Biggest Takeaways from the 2020 Democratic and Republican National Conventions
Aug 28, 2020|8:49
President Trump Accepts Republican Party's Nomination for Presidency
Aug 28, 2020|2:01
The Speech Joe Biden Waited His Whole Life to Give
Aug 21, 2020|3:00
Nobel Peace Prize Goes to World Food Program for Fight Against Hunger
Oct 9, 2020|2:09
Chinese Documentary Filmmaker Chen Xiaoqing on His Approach to Food Documentaries
Oct 6, 2020|2:00
Wuhan Strives to Return to Normal. But Scars from the Pandemic Run Deep
Sep 3, 2020|3:17
TIME Presents An American Hibakusha
Aug 6, 2020|7:12
These Italian Kids Are Going to School Online During the Coronavirus Lockdown
Mar 12, 2020|1:53
A Koala Who Was Treated For Burns From The Australia Bushfires Returns To The Wild
Feb 14, 2020|2:53
Foraging for Influence
Jan 9, 2020|2:42
TIME Interviews Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama
Mar 6, 2019|4:54
The Finding Home Project
Dec 15, 2016|2:12
TIME100 | Amy O' Sullivan
Sep 22, 2020|1:45
Wuhan Strives to Return to Normal. But Scars from the Pandemic Run Deep
Sep 3, 2020|3:17
Why You’re Having Such Vivid Dreams During the Pandemic
Jul 14, 2020|3:18
The Sanitation Crews on the Frontlines of Washington D.C.'s COVID-19 Outbreak
May 26, 2020|1:46
When Rationing Care in COVID-19, Doctors Face an Impossible Choice
Apr 21, 2020|4:33
What Does COVID-19 Do to Your Body? Here's What the Experts Say
Apr 13, 2020|5:34
FAQ: Is the COVID-19 Virus Airborne?
Apr 13, 2020|1:09
A Paramedic's Video Diary of a Week Fighting COVID-19
Apr 8, 2020|4:42
For a Nurse Fighting COVID-19, Coming Home is Her "Achilles Heel"
Apr 8, 2020|4:07
Meet the Doctor Flattening the Curve by Treating COVID-19 Patients at Home
Apr 8, 2020|3:16
