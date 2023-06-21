-
-
Nvidia
Cutting-edge chips
-
Patagonia
Investing in earth
-
Duolingo
Polyglot chatbot
-
Maven Clinic
Caring for women’s health
-
SpaceX
The next frontier
-
Ganni
Eco-conscious fashion
-
JD.com
Stepping up during lockdown
-
Stripe
Simplifying sales
-
Mercado Libre
Financing e-commerce
-
Bristol Myers Squibb
Inclusive drug research
-
Albemarle
Fueling the EV revolution
-
Intrepid Travel
Responsible globetrotting
-
Brex
Boosting startups
-
Regrow Ag
Rethinking farming
-
Wärtsilä
Storing power
-
Chief
Helping women rise
-
Lexie Hearing
Accessible aids
-
Circle Internet Financial
Redeeming crypto
-
Chipotle
Social media maven
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Is Pushing Past Doubts on Artificial Intelligence
-
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Is Pushing Past Doubts on Artificial Intelligence
-
Cost Plus Drugs
Reining in prices
-
Canva
Fostering creativity
-
Hoka
Fitness phenomenon
-
Stability AI
Automatic imagery
-
Chess.com
Old game, new moves
-
Discord
Gathering spaces
-
Grab
All-in-one app
-
4 Day Week Global
Work-life rebalance
-
Plenty
Farming to new heights
-
Colossal Biosciences
Reversing extinction
-
LanzaTech
Carbon recycling
-
Oddity
Smart beauty
-
Metaphysic
AI for Hollywood
-
Ample
Fully charged, faster
-
Baby2Baby
Diapers for all
-
Zipline
Precision delivery
-
Human Security
Stopping bots
-
Ramp
Automating expenses
-
Spotter
Supporting creators
Kia America's Unexpected Race to the Top of U.S. EV Sales
-
Kia America's Unexpected Race to the Top of U.S. EV Sales
-
Crocs
Mass appeal
-
Aclima
Mapping air pollution
-
Formula One
Driving growth
-
A24
Fresh filmmaking
-
The North Face
Circular clothing
-
Papaya Global
Moving money
-
Hugging Face
Collaborative AI
-
Therabody
At-home healing
-
Schneider Electric
Cutting corporate emissions
-
Polygon Labs
Blockchain booster
-
thredUP
Slowing fast fashion
-
Kayrros
Tracking hot spots
-
Taco Bell
Feeding fans
-
Terran Orbital
Satellite advances
-
Runway
Imagination on film
-
Generation Genius
Streaming science
-
Tazo
Responsible brew
-
Applied Materials
Chipmaking consortium
-
Virta Health
Fighting diabetes
Major League Baseball Commissioner Talks Rule Changes, Robo-Umpires, and His Message for Oakland Fans
-
Major League Baseball Commissioner Talks Rule Changes, Robo-Umpires, and His Message for Oakland Fans
-
BYD
Global EV powerhouse
-
Disney
Corporate citizen
-
IBM
Quantum Leaders
-
JPMorgan Chase
Big banking
-
Live Nation Entertainment
Taking the stage
-
Kickstarter
Inside-out impact
-
TikTok
Commanding attention
-
Mattel
Big-screen Barbie
-
LVMH
King of luxury
-
Samsung
Smartphone trendsetter
-
Land O’Lakes
Fielding change
-
CVS Health
Health care giant
-
Apple
Shortening the supply chain
-
SK Group
Battery build-out
-
Microsoft
Integrating AI
-
John Deere
High-tech tractors
-
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd
Battery behemoth
-
Lockheed Martin
Ramping up production
-
Siemens
Digitizing factories
Why the CEO of Novo Nordisk, Maker of Ozempic and Wegovy, Is Cutting Back On Production
-
Why the CEO of Novo Nordisk, Maker of Ozempic and Wegovy, Is Cutting Back On Production
-
Google DeepMind
Thinking ahead
-
Happiest Baby
Sleeping soundly
-
Ameelio
Free connection
-
Seres Therapeutics
Gut defense
-
Opendorse
Cash for college athletes
-
Eviation Aircraft
Electric flight
-
Graphika
Combating misinformation
-
National Payments Corporation of India
Connecting commerce
-
Octopus Energy
Finding efficiency
-
Honeybee Health
Delivering care
-
M-Kopa
Financing for the future
-
Schnitzer Steel Industries
Better metal
-
Meesho
Innovative retailer
-
Interface
Climate-friendly flooring
-
WorkJam
Frontline flexibility
-
Chainalysis
Crypto keepers
-
Blind
Tech support
-
ZeroAvia
Cutting flight’s footprint
-
Equip
Team treatment
Project Editors: Emma Barker Bonomo, Merrill Fabry, Jeremy Gantz, and Tara Law
Audience and digital: Samantha Cooney, Annabel Gutterman, Soo Jin Kim, Erin McMullen, Kitty Ruskin, Kari Sonde, Nadia Suleman, Juwayriah Wright, and Meg Zukin
Copy editors: Mark Hokoda and Jennifer Schiavone
Designer: Katie Kalupson
Editors: Alex Altman, Ruairí Arrieta-Kenna, Eliza Berman, Kelly Conniff, Ayesha Javed, Lily Rothman, and Karl Vick
Photo editors: Kaya Berne, Kim Bubello, Eli Cohen, Sangsuk Sylvia Kang, Whitney Matewe, Kara Milstein, Dilys Ng, and Katherine Pomerantz
Reporter-researchers: Leslie Dickstein, Mariah Espada, Anna Gordon, Simmone Shah, and Julia Zorthian
Video: Brian Braganza, Jenna Caldwell, Joey Lautrup, Lisa Nho, Alexandra Robson, and Erica Solano