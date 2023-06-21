About the List
View All Sections Hide All Sections
Leaders
Disrupters
Innovators
Titans
Pioneers
Project Credits
See the full list
×
Leaders
Disrupters
Innovators
Titans
Pioneers
Leaders
Presented By

Skims Founder Kim Kardashian Loves Your Body

Dana Scruggs for TIME
Disrupters
Presented By

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Is Pushing Past Doubts on Artificial Intelligence

Michelle Watt for TIME
Innovators
Presented By

Kia America's Unexpected Race to the Top of U.S. EV Sales

Andrew Kelly—Reuters
Titans
Presented By

Major League Baseball Commissioner Talks Rule Changes, Robo-Umpires, and His Message for Oakland Fans

Nick Laham
Pioneers
Presented By

Why the CEO of Novo Nordisk, Maker of Ozempic and Wegovy, Is Cutting Back On Production

Carsten Snejbjerg—Bloomberg/Getty Images

Project Editors: Emma Barker Bonomo, Merrill Fabry, Jeremy Gantz, and Tara Law

Audience and digital: Samantha Cooney, Annabel Gutterman, Soo Jin Kim, Erin McMullen, Kitty Ruskin, Kari Sonde, Nadia Suleman, Juwayriah Wright, and Meg Zukin

Copy editors: Mark Hokoda and Jennifer Schiavone

Designer: Katie Kalupson

Editors: Alex Altman, Ruairí Arrieta-Kenna, Eliza Berman, Kelly Conniff, Ayesha Javed, Lily Rothman, and Karl Vick

Photo editors: Kaya Berne, Kim Bubello, Eli Cohen, Sangsuk Sylvia Kang, Whitney Matewe, Kara Milstein, Dilys Ng, and Katherine Pomerantz 

Reporter-researchers: Leslie Dickstein, Mariah Espada, Anna Gordon, Simmone Shah, and Julia Zorthian

Video: Brian Braganza, Jenna Caldwell, Joey Lautrup, Lisa Nho, Alexandra Robson, and Erica Solano