Accessibility
-
-
Walking With Ease
Cionic Neural Sleeve
-
Control for Quadriplegics
Naqi Neural Earbuds
-
The Beauty of Stability
Lancôme Hapta
-
Gaming for All
Sony Access Controller for PS5
-
Feeling the Beats
Music: Not Impossible
-
Playing with Braille
LEGO Braille Bricks
-
Brushing Away Decay
Samba Robotic Toothbrush
-
Smoother Moves
Zeen
AI
-
Photo Editing Outside the Box
Adobe Photoshop Generative Expand and Generative Fill
-
Game-changing AI
OpenAI GPT-4
-
Inventive Film Editing
Runway Gen-2
-
Authentic AI
Alitheon FeaturePrint
-
Eyes in the Skies
Dedrone City-Wide Drone Detection
-
Master Translator
Meta SeamlessM4T
-
Astounding Mimicry
So-VITS-SVC
-
Stopping Wildfires
AlertCalifornia and Cal Fire AI Wildfire Detector
-
Music Creation, Made Easy
Stable Audio
-
Animal Protector
TrailGuard AI
-
Picturing Your Imagination
OpenAI Dall-E 3
-
Listen Up
Project Gutenberg Open Audiobook Collection
-
Breaking Down Beats
AudioShake
-
Rethinking the Smartphone
Humane Ai Pin
Apps & Software
AR & VR
Beauty
Consumer Electronics
-
Safety On the Job
Birdie+ Enterprise
-
A Longer-lasting Laptop
Framework Laptop 16
-
Easier Fixes
Nokia G22
-
Smarter Auto-focus
Sony Alpha 7R V
-
4K Without the Cables
LG Signature OLED M 97-Inch Television
-
Rich Sound
UE Premier
-
A Modern Flip Phone
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5
-
The Most Powerful Camera
Canon MS-500
-
A Faster Connection
Intel Thunderbolt 5
-
The Most Innovative Smart Watch
Apple Watch Ultra 2
-
Bedtime Buddy
Loftie Clock
-
Accessible Filmmaking
Sony FX3
-
Spatial Sound
Sonos Era 300
-
A Small-space Racer
Logitech Playseat Challenge X
Design
-
Fireplace of the Future
Graphene Radiator
-
For Flexible Work
Lenovo Yoga Book 9i
-
Browsing, Simplified
Arc
-
Cleaner Boating
Faro Powerdock Set
-
Boundary-pushing Instrument
Roland 50th Anniversary Concept Piano
-
Cutting Plastic Lids
The Good Cup
-
Otherworldly Entertainment
Sphere
-
A Long-sought Solution
The Einstein shape
-
Sustainable Sneakers
Zellerfeld 3D-printed Shoes
-
Audiophile Style
Teenage Engineering TP-7
-
The Ultimate Glamper
Romotow T8
-
Redesigning the Big Apple
Group Project New York City Better Bin
-
Completely Custom Sneakers
Iambic Model T
Experimental
-
An Immortal Battery
Oppo Zero-Power Tag
-
The Most Powerful Computer
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Frontier Supercomputer
-
A Scroll for Scrolling
Lenovo Rollable Laptop
-
A More Plentiful Metal
Li-Metal lithium metal production process
-
A New Global Perspective
Nuview LiDAR Satellite Constellation
-
Breaking Down Plastics
SeedLabs MicroPET
-
The Drive to Fly
Alef Aeronautics Model A
-
3D Modeling, Made Easy
NVIDIA Neuralangelo
-
A Better Prosthetic
Utah Bionic Leg
-
Weeded Out
Seaweed Generation AlgaRay
-
A Cooler Color
Whiter Paint
-
Studying Life
Human Embryo Model
-
Finding Your Way
Muon Positioning System
-
Breathing Martian Air
NASA MOXIE
-
Electric Speed
Mythen
-
Highway Safety
Wavelogix Rebel Concrete Strength Sensors
-
Water, Plain and Simple
Super Salt-resisting Solar Still Technology
Fitness
Food & Drink
-
Sweet Success
ChefDoodler
-
Meat Without the Footprint
Good Meat Cultivated Chicken
-
Speedy Salads
Sweetgreen Infinite Kitchen
-
Next-gen Avocado
Luna UCR
-
A Better Baking Assistant
GE Profile Smart Mixer
-
A New Spin on Coffee
Spinn Pro
-
Worth the Squeeze
Nama J2 Cold Press Juicer
-
Crunchy Convenience
Kraft Heinz 360Crisp
-
Goodbye, Stovetop
Invisacook
-
Tastemaker
Heinz Remix
-
Good Meat, Faster
Breville Joule Turbo Sous Vide
-
Leave No Juice Behind
Dreamfarm Fluicer
-
A New Kind of Vegetable
Row 7 Seed Company Sweet Garleek
Green Energy
-
Reducing Maritime Emissions
Navtek Naval Technologies ZEEtug
-
Renewable Power in Disguise
Dyaqua Invisible Solar Rooftile
-
Farmerless Farming
Monarch Tractor MK-V
-
Clean Heat
Antora Thermal Battery
-
Keeping Camping Cool
EcoFlow Glacier
-
Sustaining Sustainable Energy
Niron Magnetics Clean Earth Magnet
-
Heating Up Industry
Brenmiller Energy bGen
-
Pop-up Power
Sesame Solar Mobile Nanogrids
-
Mobile Solar Power
Jackery Solar Mars Bot
-
Ditching Diesel
Moxion Power MP-75
-
A Turning Point for Turbines
Keystone Tower Systems Spiral Welded Wind Tower
-
Energy Innovation
Form Energy Iron-air Battery
Household
-
Unnatural Sunlight
Hunter Douglas Aura Illuminated Shades
-
Water Damage Blocker
Water Automation aquaHALT
-
Fire Stopper
Plumis Automist
-
Light It Up
Cync Dynamic Effects Neon-Shape Smart Lights
-
Water, Where Needed
LifeStraw Max
-
Catching Microplastics
Samsung Less Microfiber Filter
-
Command Center
Amazon Echo Hub
Medical Care
-
Visible Cancer
CisionVision InVision
-
Respiratory Relief
Arexvy RSV Vaccine
-
Wireless Heart Help
Abbott Aveir DR Dual Chamber Leadless Pacemaker System
-
Ditching the Eye Patch
Luminopia
-
An Innovative Approach
Vibrant System
-
Improving Stroke Recovery
MicroTransponder Vivistim Paired VNS System
-
Postpartum Relief
Zurzuvae
-
A More Accurate Diagnosis
Thermo Fisher Scientific Preeclampsia Blood Tests
-
Cooler Medicine
Ember Cube
-
Hope for Diabetics
Sanofi Tzield
-
A Battlefield OR
SurgiBox SurgiField
-
A Promising Treatment for Alzheimer’s
Eisai & Biogen Leqembi
-
Life-saving Alerts
Targeted Real-Time Early Warning System
-
Pharmaceutical Sensation
Novo Nordisk Semaglutides
-
Accurate Insulin
iLet Bionic Pancreas
Outdoors
Parenting
Productivity
Reuse & Recycle
Robotics
-
Robot Coworker
Sanctuary AI Phoenix
-
Disarming Chemical Weapons
Improved Cavity Access Machine
-
Space Custodian
ClearSpace-1
-
Retail Robot
Simbe Tally 3.0
-
A Sense of Touch
Columbia University Robotic Hand
-
Playing Astronaut
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency Lunar Excursion Vehicle 2
-
Answers from the Universe
NASA OSIRIS-REx
Sustainability
-
Verified Sustainability
FibreTrace
-
Cleaner Fertilizer
Pivot Bio Proven 40 On-Seed
-
Undersea AI
Tidal
-
A Vaccine With No Sting
Dalan Animal Health Honey Bee Vaccine for American Foulbrood Disease
-
New Rings on the Road
GACW Air Suspension Wheel
-
A Mighty Hive
BeeHome 4
-
Tracking Supply Chain Carbon
Wiliot IoT Pixel
-
Counting Carbon
Eion Enhanced Rock Weathering
-
Optimizing the Oceans
Equatic Process
-
Picturing the Planet
Pixxel Hyperspectral Imaging Satellites
-
Building Better
Brimstone Carbon-negative Cement
-
Real-time Air Quality Info
NASA TEMPO
Transportation
-
More Than a Fast Car
Czinger 21C
-
A Worry-free Commute
Zoox Autonomous Employee Shuttle Service
-
A Supersmart E-bike
Acer Ebii
-
A Personal Helicopter
Ryse Recon
-
An Airless Wheel
SMART Tire
-
Hope for Clean Flight
H2FLY HY4
-
A Stand-out EV
Kia EV6 GT
-
Sustainable Shipping
Laura Maersk
-
A Self-driving First
Mercedes-Benz Drive Pilot
-
Autonomous Ferry
Callboats CAT 10 L
-
A Quiet Boom
Lockheed Martin and NASA X-59
Wellness
Special Mentions
-
Extraterrestrial Garbage Bag
TransAstra FlyTrap
-
Immersive Movie Lighting
Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror + Lightstrip Kit
-
Innovative Farming
New Holland T7 Methane Power LNG Tractor
-
Non-toxic Power
Italian Institute of Technology Edible Rechargeable Battery
-
Soothing Touch
Crdl
-
Cook Without the Smell
AirHood
-
Tricking AI
Glaze
-
3D Without the Glasses
Leia Lume Pad 2
-
A Safety Wrap for Baby
CozeeCoo
-
A Less Guilty Pleasure
Oobli Sweet Proteins
-
Simpler Gum Care
Flaus Electric Flosser
-
Subterranean Transport
Pipedream Labs Underground Delivery
-
A Tiny Insulin Pump
Tandem Mobi
-
A Graspable Toothbrush
{access}ories
-
Eco-beer
Epic OneWater Brew
-
More Sustainable Fuel
Oberon Fuels Ultra-Low Carbon Propane
-
Digitizing Sewing Patterns
Ditto
-
Heart-to-heart
Bond Heart
-
Futuristic Watersport
Electro Nautic WaveFlyer Volaré
-
A Better Veggie “Sausage”
Green Wolf Vegami
-
Quiet Cooling
Windmill WhisperTech
-
Color-coded Cleaning
Kinnos Highlight
-
A Collapsible Pickup Cover
Flated Air-Topper
-
An E-bike With Income
Pave BK
-
Get a Grip
Single Handed Grip Toggle
-
Just Add Warmth
Hyperice Heated Head Attachment
-
A Modern Clean
Mode Electric Toothbrush
-
Print-a-brow
shu uemura 3D shu:brow
-
Your Air Conditioner, But Smarter
Sensibo Air Pro
-
Hold It All
Pairingware
-
A Better Bulb Replacer
Chandelier Swan
-
Super You
Hasbro Selfie Series
-
Stand-out Headphones
Beats Studio Buds +
-
Eyes On the Road
BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Smartglasses
-
Completely Customizable
REF Bikes
-
A Digital Handbag
Honor V Purse
-
A Super-small Scooter
Honda Motocompacto
-
Write It Down
Grovemade Note-Taking Kit
-
For a Better Bathroom Experience
Hai Smart Showerhead
-
Quick Recovery
CoolMitt
-
A Fresher Cup
xBloom
-
Capture the Moment
FujiFilm Instax Pal
-
Espresso, Easier
Superkop
-
A Seamless Security System
Eufy Dual Cameras
-
Cool Treats
S'well Ice Cream Chiller
-
Hi-fi Design
U-Turn Audio Orbit Theory Turntable
-
Walking on Air
Allbirds Wool Runner 2
-
Ultra-active Video Games
Nex Playground
-
Mix It Up
Cruz BlenderCap
-
Cozy Camper
Ignik Flipside Heated Bed Cover