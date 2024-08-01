The 50 Best Romance Novels to Read Right Now
Irresistible picks for readers of all kinds of romance, from enemies-to-lovers to marriage of convenience to just one bedHow We Made the List
Romance Novels Are Literature
by Casey McQuiston
Cecilia
by Frances Burney
Pride and Prejudice
by Jane Austen
Friday’s Child
by Georgette Heyer
The Price of Salt
by Claire Morgan
Lord of Scoundrels
by Loretta Chase
Indigo
by Beverly Jenkins
If Only It Were True
by Marc Levy
Jewels of the Sun
by Nora Roberts
The Viscount Who Loved Me
by Julia Quinn
Twilight
by Stephenie Meyer
A Hunger Like No Other
by Kresley Cole
Devil in Winter
by Lisa Kleypas
Lover Awakened
by J.R. Ward
Slave to Sensation
by Nalini Singh
All Through the Night
by Suzanne Brockmann
Nine Rules to Break When Romancing a Rake
by Sarah MacLean
A Night to Surrender
by Tessa Dare
Crazy Rich Asians
by Kevin Kwan
The Lotus Palace
by Jeannie Lin
The Luckiest Lady in London
by Sherry Thomas
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
by Jenny Han
All In
by Simona Ahrnstedt
An Extraordinary Union
by Alyssa Cole
Wildfire
by Ilona Andrews
Intercepted
by Alexa Martin
The Wedding Date
by Jasmine Guillory
Ayesha at Last
by Uzma Jalaluddin
Forget Me Not
by Brenda Jackson
Get a Life, Chloe Brown
by Talia Hibbert
Red, White & Royal Blue
by Casey McQuiston
The Bride Test
by Helen Hoang
The Flatshare
by Beth O’Leary
Xeni
by Rebekah Weatherspoon
Boyfriend Material
by Alexis Hall
The Duke Who Didn’t
by Courtney Milan
You Had Me at Hola
by Alexis Daria
It Happened One Summer
by Tessa Bailey
Last Night at the Telegraph Club
by Malinda Lo
Seven Days in June
by Tia Williams
A Caribbean Heiress in Paris
by Adriana Herrera
Before I Let Go
by Kennedy Ryan
Book Lovers
by Emily Henry
Dating Dr. Dil
by Nisha Sharma
Honey & Spice
by Bolu Babalola
Icebreaker
by Hannah Grace
Part of Your World
by Abby Jimenez
The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches
by Sangu Mandanna
The Vibrant Years
by Sonali Dev
Chef’s Choice
by TJ Alexander
Love, Theoretically
by Ali Hazelwood
This project is led by Lucy Feldman, Annabel Gutterman, Megan McCluskey, and Meg Zukin, with additional writing and reporting by Judy Berman, Shannon Carlin, Mahita Gajanan, Kari Sonde, and Olivia B. Waxman; photography editing by Kara Milstein; art direction by Katie Kalupson and Chelsea Kardokus; video by Brian Braganza, Man Sum Lai, Joseph Lautrup, Lisa Nho, and Erica Solano; production by Nadia Suleman; commerce strategy by Alexandra Miguel; photography by Rachel Stern for TIME.