As a literary agent, Nora Stephens understands what makes a good story. She's read enough books to know that the hunky guy ends up with the small-town gal who shows him there's more to life than work, not the type-A shark who lives for her career like Nora does. So when she agrees to accompany her sister for a month in small-town North Carolina, away from their beloved New York City, Nora doesn't have romance in mind—which is all the better, given that the man she keeps running into in the tiny town is Charlie Lastra, a prickly book editor she's never liked. Tension sizzles between Nora and Charlie in Emily Henry's 2022 enemies-to-lovers romance, which is a love letter to book people everywhere. Henry, also the author of Beach Read, People We Meet on Vacation, Happy Place, and Funny Story, has hit the top spot on the New York Times best-seller list five times and sold more than 7 million copies of her books—all in just four years. Her fans eagerly await film adaptations of all five of her hits.

Read More: What We Mean When We Say ‘Happily Ever After’

Buy Now: Book Lovers on Bookshop | Amazon