In the futuristic universe of Nalini Singh’s gripping 2006 paranormal romance, a tenuous peace exists between the animal shapeshifters known as the Changelings and the powerful race of unfeeling psychics called the Psy. But when a string of murders upsets that delicate balance, a sinister conspiracy slowly begins to unravel. Amid the chaos, Sascha Duncan, a Psy who keeps her forbidden emotions hidden behind strong mental shields, is drawn into the orbit of Lucas Hunter, a leopard Changeling intent on finding his packmate’s killer. Despite Sascha’s efforts to conceal her true self from Lucas, the desires she’s worked so hard to repress begin to seep through as A Slave to Sensation sets the pair on a collision course. Intricate world building, an enthralling mystery, and sizzling sexual tension propel the first installment in Singh’s best-selling Psy/Changeling series, a fundamental entry in the paranormal subgenre.

Buy Now: Slave to Sensation on Bookshop | Amazon