The 50 Best Romance Novels to Read Right Now

All In

by Simona Ahrnstedt

1 minute read

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Shannon Carlin

Simona Ahrnstedt’s international best seller All In is a riveting, high-stakes love story that helped popularize the romance genre in her home country of Sweden. When the novel was first published in Swedish in 2014, before being translated into English by Tara Chace two years later, Ahrnstedt was one of only a few major romance writers based in the Scandinavian country. All In is a romance set in the win-or-lose world of corporate finance. David Hammer is a ruthless venture capitalist hellbent on slashing and burning Sweden’s most powerful megacorporation. To help with his hostile takeover, he seeks out Natalia De la Grip, a successful corporate banker and the daughter of the company’s sexist CEO, who, despite her business acumen, has been sidelined from running the family enterprise because of her gender. David hopes Natalia can be his ally and that they can work together—but after a flirty first meeting, the two find themselves in a passionate affair that complicates everything. Ahrnstedt, a licensed psychologist and cognitive behavioral therapist, imbues emotional depth in the high-powered lovers, who each have their reasons for seeking revenge.

Buy Now: All In on Bookshop | Amazon

More FromThe 50 Best Romance Novels to Read Right Now
The Price of Salt

The Price of Salt

Jewels of the Sun

Jewels of the Sun

An Extraordinary Union

An Extraordinary Union

The Wedding Date

The Wedding Date

Slave to Sensation

Slave to Sensation

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com