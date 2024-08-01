Simona Ahrnstedt’s international best seller All In is a riveting, high-stakes love story that helped popularize the romance genre in her home country of Sweden. When the novel was first published in Swedish in 2014, before being translated into English by Tara Chace two years later, Ahrnstedt was one of only a few major romance writers based in the Scandinavian country. All In is a romance set in the win-or-lose world of corporate finance. David Hammer is a ruthless venture capitalist hellbent on slashing and burning Sweden’s most powerful megacorporation. To help with his hostile takeover, he seeks out Natalia De la Grip, a successful corporate banker and the daughter of the company’s sexist CEO, who, despite her business acumen, has been sidelined from running the family enterprise because of her gender. David hopes Natalia can be his ally and that they can work together—but after a flirty first meeting, the two find themselves in a passionate affair that complicates everything. Ahrnstedt, a licensed psychologist and cognitive behavioral therapist, imbues emotional depth in the high-powered lovers, who each have their reasons for seeking revenge.

