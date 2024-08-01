At the forefront of inclusivity in the romance genre is Beverly Jenkins, the prolific author of more than 40 novels all centered on the experiences of Black characters and grounded in real-life details from history. Beginning in the 1990s, Jenkins made a name for herself by writing evocative, 19th-century romances that showcased characters that were diverse not just in terms of their racial identities, but also when it came to their careers and aspirations. Her 1996 novel Indigo celebrates Black love and liberation while simultaneously wrestling with racism and classism. The book follows Hester Wyatt, a young conductor of Michigan’s Underground Railroad who has been saddled with hiding Galen Vachon, an arrogant yet treasured conductor otherwise known as “Black Daniel.” Vachon’s a big deal and he knows it. His ego turns off Hester, but she can’t deny her attraction to him, and a twisty romance ensues against the backdrop of Jenkins’ thoroughly researched world. Jenkins is known for her feisty and brilliant protagonists, and Hester is no exception. In the decades since Indigo’s publication, Jenkins has gone on to receive awards including the 2017 Romance Writers of America Nora Roberts Lifetime Achievement Award. She was also nominated for the NAACP Image Award in Literature in 2013 for her novel A Wish and a Prayer.

