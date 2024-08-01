The 50 Best Romance Novels to Read Right Now

It Happened One Summer

by Tessa Bailey

By Shannon Carlin

For fans of Legally Blonde and The Simple Life: best-selling author Tessa Bailey’s 2021 rom-com, It Happened One Summer, looks at a spoiled Hollywood party girl’s journey toward self-discovery. After another unflattering story in the tabloids, Piper Bellinger is finally cut off from her stepfather’s fortune. In order to teach her some responsibility, he ships her off to the Pacific Northwest, where she’ll spend the next three months taking care of her late dad’s dive bar. When she arrives, Piper meets a handsome, recently widowed fisherman who doesn’t think she’s quite cut out for the job. Their flirty run-ins only make her more determined to prove to him—and to herself—that she’s more than just a pretty face.

