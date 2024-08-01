In baker turned best-selling author Abby Jimenez’s 2022 rom-com Part of Your World, sophisticated 37-year-old ER doctor Alexis Montgomery finds herself falling for Daniel Grant, a small-town carpenter and mayor who is 10 years her junior. The two Minnesotans first meet when Daniel helps tow her car out of a ditch in his hometown. When they both find themselves at the same bar later that same night, their chemistry is undeniable. With Daniel, Alexis can be honest about the pressure her well-to-do parents have put on her to follow in their footsteps and become a renowned surgeon. He even helps her find renewed joy in her work when he asks her to help at a struggling local clinic. As Alexis begins to think she’d be happier pursuing a new life with Daniel, her mom and dad push her to take a big promotion in Minneapolis and reconcile with her emotionally abusive ex—forcing her to consider whether the disapproval of her misguided family is enough to keep her from following her heart. Part of Your World is an endearing romance about learning to let go of other people’s expectations.

