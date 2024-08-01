With Suzanne Brockmann’s 2007 high-octane queer romance, All Through the Night, she crucially helped expand the genre by publishing a mainstream romance novel with a main character who is gay. The 12th book in her popular Troubleshooters series, which she has called her “personal favorite,” was written in honor of her son, who is gay. (Brockmann donated all of her earnings from All Through the Night, in perpetuity, to MassEquality, a Boston-based organization dedicated to defending LGBTQ rights in the state.) When the book starts, it’s a few nights before Christmas, and FBI agent Jules Cassidy, who became a fan favorite after making his debut in Brockmann’s 2001 novel, The Defiant Hero, and his fiancé, Hollywood hunk Robin Chadwick, are preparing for their seemingly doomed wedding. The couple must contend with a flooded kitchen, feuding family members, a nosy tabloid reporter, a menacing ex, and an international crisis. The guest list may include the most elite counterterrorism force in the world, but, in this pioneering romance about the enduring power of love, Jules and Robin believe it’s their unwavering bond that will ultimately save the day.

