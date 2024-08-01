The 50 Best Romance Novels to Read Right Now

Xeni

by Rebekah Weatherspoon

By Mahita Gajanan

In the 2019 stand-alone second novel in Rebekah Weatherspoon’s Loose Ends trilogy, Xeni Everly-Wilkins is prepared to take care of her late Aunt Sable’s estate in upstate New York, as complicated and emotional as it will be. What she’s not ready for are the revelations and demands Sable left behind. There’s a shocking family secret—and $23 million that Xeni and Mason McInroy, Sable’s protege and friend, are set to inherit. But Sable attached one condition to the money: in order to claim it, Xeni and Mason have to get married. It’s not the worst deal. Mason happens to be a large and ridiculously sexy Scotsman who is also in a lot of debt. And Xeni, who has long shouldered the burdens of her family's interpersonal dramas, could finally have the means to extract herself. Weatherspoon’s take on the marriage of convenience trope has been lauded for the way she centers and celebrates two bisexual characters with unending attraction who treat each other with openness and respect.

