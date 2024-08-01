An avid romance reader, Brenda Jackson started writing her own novels in 1995. Nearly three decades later, Jackson has published more than 100 books, focusing on featuring African-American characters in stories that end with a happily ever after. Jackson's 2019 novel Forget Me Not showcases her thoughtful hand. When the book begins, Ashley Ryan is doing her best to move on after losing her husband in a car accident. But during a girls trip to Catalina Cove, La., she gets the shock of her lifetime when she bumps into the man she’s been grieving for three years. It turns out her husband didn't actually die, but suffered from amnesia after the crash and started a new life in this coastal town. Warned by doctors not to bring up their past, Ashley struggles to hide their history from the man she's falling for all over again. As they deepen their bond, a second-chance romance emerges.

