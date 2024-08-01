Lady Calpurnia Hartwell, the unmarried protagonist of best-selling author and Fated Mates podcast host Sarah MacLean’s 2010 novel, Nine Rules to Break When Romancing a Rake, is a stickler for rules. To stay in society’s good graces she has never smoked, fired a pistol, or gone gambling with any strange men. However, being a good girl hasn’t done much for this still very single lady, who is concerned she may become a spinster without enjoying any of life’s greatest pleasures. To spice things up, Lady Calpurnia shoots her shot with charming womanizer Gabriel St. John, the Marquess of Ralston, who is more than willing to help her break all of society’s rules. It’s all fun and flirty games until Lady Calpurnia finds herself falling for the notorious playboy in this swoony, modern Regency romance that’s tailor-made for Bridgerton fans.

Buy Now: Nine Rules to Break When Romancing a Rake on Bookshop | Amazon