Romance Writers of America RITA award winner Alexis Daria’s 2020 rom-com You Had Me at Hola spoofs telenovelas and revolves around actor Jasmine Lin Rodriguez, who has landed a leading role in a buzzy streaming show called Carmen in Charge. After going through a painfully public breakup, Jasmine has recently sworn off men—that is, until she meets her co-star, the telenovela icon Ashton Suárez, who plays her ex-husband on the show. The pair’s on-set intimacy training forces them to grow closer, and sparks fly while they rehearse, leading to some passionate, off-camera kissing. As they brace themselves for the impending media spotlight, they both have reasons to keep their romance hidden—and Ashton is worried about an even bigger secret getting out.

