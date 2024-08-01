In best-selling British romance writer Talia Hibbert’s delightful 2019 novel, Get a Life, Chloe Brown, a near-death experience encourages the titular character, a chronically ill, prickly computer nerd, to live her life to the fullest. Chloe’s bucket list includes: moving out of her rich family’s home, riding a motorcycle, going camping, and having meaningless sex. To achieve all this and more, she enlists the help of Redford “Red” Morgan, a local, tattoo-covered, motorcycle-riding handyman she’s been lightly stalking. Chloe believes Red is just the bad boy she needs to help her finally take control of her destiny. But as the two spend more time together, she realizes there’s more to Red, who is trying to overcome his own troubled past, than meets the eye. To make their special arrangement work, the two must get past their insecurities, ditch their preconceived notions about the world, and learn to advocate for themselves in the novel inspired by Hibbert’s own experience with chronic pain.

