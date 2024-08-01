The 50 Best Romance Novels to Read Right Now

Seven Days in June

by Tia Williams

By Shannon Carlin

From Tia Williams, the beauty editor turned best-selling author of The Perfect Find, a deeply sensual and well-observed novel about Black joy, single motherhood, and generational trauma. Seven Days in June, published in 2021, picks up 15 years after Eva Mercy, a popular erotica writer, and Shane Hall, an enigmatic, award-winning novelist, engaged in a teenage summer fling that ended with him abandoning her in a time of need. When the star-crossed lovers reunite for the first time since that summer at a book panel in Brooklyn, sparks fly once again. Despite Eva’s fear that Shane may pick up and leave her heartbroken for a second time, the two embark on another week-long passionate affair. Are the old flames ready to pursue a new kind of love, or will Shane’s past betrayal be a barrier? Williams not only pulls off a steamy romance, but also tackles the challenges of everyday life as Eva struggles with the impact her chronic pain has on her mental health.

