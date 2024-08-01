A pioneering voice in the YA romance landscape, Jenny Han’s books have expanded the genre by celebrating inclusivity and the very real emotions that come with adolescence. Her most swoon-worthy novel, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, was inspired by her own teenage habit of writing love letters to her crushes. The 2014 book, which would later be adapted into a popular Netflix film series, follows Korean American high-schooler Lara Jean Song Covey, who writes love notes to five boys but never sends them. At least that was her plan. When the letters are mysteriously sent to their recipients, including Lara Jean’s older sister’s ex-boyfriend, the protagonist has to get creative in order to mitigate the damage. She decides to strike up a fake relationship with another letter recipient: Peter Kavinsky, a charming classmate looking to make his own ex jealous. As Lara Jean starts to get to know Peter, old feelings come to the surface, and she’s forced to reconsider everything she ever wanted.

