Touted by fellow romance author Ali Hazelwood as “the OG Alpha Werewolf + Vampire = Fated Mates romance,” the seductive 2006 debut novel of Kresley Cole’s best-selling Immortals After Dark series kickstarted one of the most beloved tropes in the paranormal romance subgenre. It also inspired what has become the most listened to romance-novel podcast, author Sarah MacLean and critic Jen Prokop’s aptly named Fated Mates. Centering on the unlikely soul bond between Emmaline Troy, a sheltered half-vampire hybrid, and Lachlain MacRieve, the ancient and fierce king of a Scottish werewolf clan, A Hunger Like No Other revolves around the torrid push and pull between the two immortal lovers. Emmaline and Lachlain’s story invited readers into the mesmerizing fantasy world in which Cole has set more than 20 books and earned her a Romance Writers of America RITA Award. After winning her third RITA, for the first book in the Immortals After Dark spin-off series The Dacians: Realm of Blood and Mist, Cole was inducted into RWA’s Hall of Fame in 2013.

