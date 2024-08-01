The 50 Best Romance Novels to Read Right Now

Intercepted

by Alexa Martin

1 minute read

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Shannon Carlin

In Alexa Martin’s sultry 2018 sports romance, Intercepted, it’s not easy being the longtime girlfriend of a football star whose love life is constant fodder for the tabloids, not to mention gossip among his teammates’ wives. After a decade of waiting for her wide-receiver boyfriend to propose, Marlee Harper decides to move on with her life. She swears off dating another athlete only to fall for her ex’s new teammate and her former fling: hotshot quarterback Gavin Pope. The two find themselves picking up where they once left off, but if they want to play the long game, they’ll have to shut down the football WAGs who are intent on ruining Marlee’s reputation. Drawing on her own experiences as the wife of a retired NFL player, Martin spins a cheeky narrative in the growing subgenre of sports romance about ignoring the haters and listening to your own heart.

Buy Now: Intercepted on Bookshop | Amazon

More FromThe 50 Best Romance Novels to Read Right Now
The Price of Salt

The Price of Salt

Jewels of the Sun

Jewels of the Sun

An Extraordinary Union

An Extraordinary Union

The Wedding Date

The Wedding Date

Slave to Sensation

Slave to Sensation

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com