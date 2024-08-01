In Alexa Martin’s sultry 2018 sports romance, Intercepted, it’s not easy being the longtime girlfriend of a football star whose love life is constant fodder for the tabloids, not to mention gossip among his teammates’ wives. After a decade of waiting for her wide-receiver boyfriend to propose, Marlee Harper decides to move on with her life. She swears off dating another athlete only to fall for her ex’s new teammate and her former fling: hotshot quarterback Gavin Pope. The two find themselves picking up where they once left off, but if they want to play the long game, they’ll have to shut down the football WAGs who are intent on ruining Marlee’s reputation. Drawing on her own experiences as the wife of a retired NFL player, Martin spins a cheeky narrative in the growing subgenre of sports romance about ignoring the haters and listening to your own heart.

