A Caribbean Heiress in Paris

by Adriana Herrera

By Meg Zukin

Adriana Herrera is known for giving historical romances fiercely feminist treatments, as showcased in her 2022 novel A Caribbean Heiress in Paris. Herrera, who was born and raised in the Caribbean, infuses her work with characters who look and sound like herself and the women she grew up admiring. The first in her Las Leonas series follows Luz Alana Heith-Benzan, who sets sail for Paris in 1889 with hopes to expand her family’s liquor business following the death of her father. Upon arrival at the Exposition Universelle, she’s charmed by a Scottish Earl whose whiskey business is at risk because of his father’s dirty dealings. When the two realize they would both benefit from a marriage of convenience, the only question becomes whether they can avoid mixing business with pleasure.

