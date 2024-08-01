College figure skater Anastasia Allen has her sights set on Olympic glory in Hannah Grace’s 2022 best-selling debut Icebreaker. That is, until she finds herself battling the school’s cocky hockey team captain Nate Hawkins for rink time. When a mishap lands Anastasia’s partner in the hospital, Nate steps into help, trading his stick for a toe pick. To take home the gold, the two must learn to work together on and off the ice in this horny hockey romance that took TikTok (and the NHL) by storm.
