Known for steamy, urban fantasy series that feature all manner of magical and mythological creatures, Ilona Andrews—the pseudonym of best-selling husband and wife writing duo Andrew and Ilona Gordon—is a renowned name in the paranormal romance world. Set in an alternate present in which magically gifted family dynasties known as Houses loom large, Andrews’ Hidden Legacy series follows the sisters of the Houston-based Baylor family. The first three books, 2014’s Burn for Me, 2017’s White Hot, and 2017’s Wildfire, tell the story of Nevada Baylor, a 25-year-old private detective with truth-seeking abilities who’s forced to team up with telekinetic billionaire Connor "Mad" Rogan to investigate what turns out to be a wide-ranging conspiracy. Sparks fly and temptation builds over the first two novels, but their romance doesn’t reach its climax until Wildfire. As Nevada’s trilogy comes to a close, the lovers face a whole new set of obstacles, both magical and emotional, before they can walk off into the sunset of happily ever after.

