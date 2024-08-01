The 50 Best Romance Novels to Read Right Now

Wildfire

by Ilona Andrews

1 minute read

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Megan McCluskey

Known for steamy, urban fantasy series that feature all manner of magical and mythological creatures, Ilona Andrews—the pseudonym of best-selling husband and wife writing duo Andrew and Ilona Gordon—is a renowned name in the paranormal romance world. Set in an alternate present in which magically gifted family dynasties known as Houses loom large, Andrews’ Hidden Legacy series follows the sisters of the Houston-based Baylor family. The first three books, 2014’s Burn for Me, 2017’s White Hot, and 2017’s Wildfire, tell the story of Nevada Baylor, a 25-year-old private detective with truth-seeking abilities who’s forced to team up with telekinetic billionaire Connor "Mad" Rogan to investigate what turns out to be a wide-ranging conspiracy. Sparks fly and temptation builds over the first two novels, but their romance doesn’t reach its climax until Wildfire. As Nevada’s trilogy comes to a close, the lovers face a whole new set of obstacles, both magical and emotional, before they can walk off into the sunset of happily ever after.

Buy Now: Wildfire on Bookshop | Amazon

More FromThe 50 Best Romance Novels to Read Right Now
The Price of Salt

The Price of Salt

Jewels of the Sun

Jewels of the Sun

An Extraordinary Union

An Extraordinary Union

The Wedding Date

The Wedding Date

Slave to Sensation

Slave to Sensation

More Must-Reads from TIME

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com