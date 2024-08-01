The 50 Best Romance Novels to Read Right Now

The Price of Salt

by Claire Morgan

By Annabel Gutterman

Originally written under the pseudonym Claire Morgan, The Price of Salt is Patricia Highsmith’s only openly lesbian novel, and it became a cult classic after its 1952 release. The book begins with a young woman named Therese Belivet, who works at a department store and is dating a man she doesn’t actually enjoy being with. It’s Christmas time when Therese first meets Carol Aird, a wealthy housewife from the suburbs in the midst of a nasty divorce. Carol is at the store in search of a gift for her daughter, which Therese helps her order. Their interaction is brief but electric, and it kicks off a passionate love affair that leads them on a perilous drive together across the country. The novel, which is inspired by Highsmith’s own experiences working at Bloomingdale’s in her 20s, is a foundational text in the lesbian romance canon. Though we won’t spoil what happens, The Price of Salt features a happy ending in terms of the couple’s relationship, and this was especially significant in the broader landscape of lesbian fiction, which often ended in tragedy. In 2015, Carol, the film adaptation of the book, arrived in theaters starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara. It went on to be nominated for six Academy Awards.

