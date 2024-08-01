A two-time winner of Romance Writers of America’s RITA Award, Sherry Thomas has written 25 books and counting, spanning from historical and science-fiction romance to YA fantasy, and is known for imbuing her novels with lush prose and rich details. In The Luckiest Lady in London, published in 2013, Louisa Cantwell—penniless and prospectless—piques the attention of the most eligible bachelor of the season, Felix Rivendale, Lord Wenworth. Their courtship comes as a shock: Felix is considered to be “the Ideal Gentleman” and Louisa is nothing but a nobody looking to marry into security so she can support her sisters. Before long, the two start to see each other for who they really are and finally pull down the masks they’ve both been donning. Taking place over the course of a year, this slow burn is filled to the brim with suspicion and seduction, good grovel, and even better banter.

