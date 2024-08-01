Best-selling author and winner of a Romance Writers of America RITA Award, Lisa Kleypas has been writing romance novels since the 1980s. Her 2006 historical romance, Devil in Winter, the third book in her hit Wallflowers series, begins with an unlikely marriage of convenience in 1840s England. To escape her conniving family, Evangeline “Evie” Jenner, a shy heiress with a stutter, proposes to Sebastian, Lord St. Vincent, a rakish royal with serious money woes. After consummating their marriage, Sebastian finds himself falling for the redheaded homebody, but Evie isn’t quite convinced this sex-obsessed cad is an ideal husband. In this titillating take on the enemies-to-lovers trope, Evie challenges Sebastian to a three-month vow of celibacy in order to make him prove he is in love—and not just in lust—with her.

Buy Now: Devil in Winter on Bookshop | Amazon