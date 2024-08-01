The 50 Best Romance Novels to Read Right Now

The Flatshare

by Beth O’Leary

By Shannon Carlin

In Beth O’Leary’s popular 2019 debut, The Flatshare, assistant book editor Tiffy Moore needs an apartment in London, and fast. So when Leon Twomey, a night hospice nurse in desperate need of extra cash, agrees to share his one-bedroom flat with her, she jumps at the chance. While Tiffy’s friends think she’s crazy to occupy a bed with a complete stranger, even if it is at different times, Tiffy believes her 9-to-5 schedule and Leon’s night hours will make it easy for them to stay out of each other’s way. But in this clever take on the only-one-bed trope, as Tiffy and Leon’s lives gradually begin to intersect, she starts to wonder if they could be more than unconventional roommates.

