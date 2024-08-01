In Beth O’Leary’s popular 2019 debut, The Flatshare, assistant book editor Tiffy Moore needs an apartment in London, and fast. So when Leon Twomey, a night hospice nurse in desperate need of extra cash, agrees to share his one-bedroom flat with her, she jumps at the chance. While Tiffy’s friends think she’s crazy to occupy a bed with a complete stranger, even if it is at different times, Tiffy believes her 9-to-5 schedule and Leon’s night hours will make it easy for them to stay out of each other’s way. But in this clever take on the only-one-bed trope, as Tiffy and Leon’s lives gradually begin to intersect, she starts to wonder if they could be more than unconventional roommates.
