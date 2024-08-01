The 50 Best Romance Novels to Read Right Now

Boyfriend Material

by Alexis Hall

1 minute read

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Shannon Carlin

Thanks to his rock-star parents, Luc O’Donnell, the hapless protagonist of Alexis Hall’s much-celebrated 2020 queer romance Boyfriend Material, has been famous by association his entire life. When a compromising photo risks tanking his job at an environmental charity and ruining his disgraced, absentee dad’s long-awaited comeback, Luc decides to clean up his public image by striking up a mutually beneficial fake relationship with Oliver Blackwood, a photogenic and scandal-free criminal lawyer. But when their phony relationship begins to feel like true love, Luc is inspired to finally get his act together in order to become the man of Oliver’s dreams.

Buy Now: Boyfriend Material on Bookshop | Amazon

More FromThe 50 Best Romance Novels to Read Right Now
The Price of Salt

The Price of Salt

Jewels of the Sun

Jewels of the Sun

An Extraordinary Union

An Extraordinary Union

The Wedding Date

The Wedding Date

Slave to Sensation

Slave to Sensation

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com