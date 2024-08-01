Thanks to his rock-star parents, Luc O’Donnell, the hapless protagonist of Alexis Hall’s much-celebrated 2020 queer romance Boyfriend Material, has been famous by association his entire life. When a compromising photo risks tanking his job at an environmental charity and ruining his disgraced, absentee dad’s long-awaited comeback, Luc decides to clean up his public image by striking up a mutually beneficial fake relationship with Oliver Blackwood, a photogenic and scandal-free criminal lawyer. But when their phony relationship begins to feel like true love, Luc is inspired to finally get his act together in order to become the man of Oliver’s dreams.

Buy Now: Boyfriend Material on Bookshop | Amazon