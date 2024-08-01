In Casey McQuiston’s 2019 debut, America’s First Son and the Prince of Wales embark on a juicy love affair. Red, White & Royal Blue, which became a runaway hit, selling more than 100,000 copies in seven months, is a big-hearted story full of wit and plenty of charm. The book kicks off with an embarrassing altercation between sworn enemies Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry at a royal wedding—and photos of the incident are leaked to the tabloids. To save face (and the dignity of their nations), the two must pretend to get along for the cameras. But as they spend more time together, they realize their fake friendship is evolving into something very real—and very romantic. McQuiston packs the novel to the brim with pop-culture references and captures the characters from all angles, painting complex portraits of the two protagonists. Unabashedly queer and ridiculously fun, Red, White & Royal Blue was made into a 2023 film starring Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez.

