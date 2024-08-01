In Sangu Mandanna’s 2022 cozy witch romance, Mika Moon is used to hiding her magic. Better to stay unseen so her powers don’t attract attention. It’s easy to pretend she’s normal so she can fit in among her peers, and the only place she lets out the secret is anonymously online. But when she receives a message asking her to help train a group of young witches at a place called Nowhere House, Mika is opened up to a world of possibility. Maybe she doesn’t have to hide anymore. And when she meets Jamie, the grumpy librarian of Nowhere House, she might even start to believe in the possibility of love.

Buy Now: The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches on Bookshop | Amazon