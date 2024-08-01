Lover Awakened is the 2006 third installment of J.R. Ward’s erotic, paranormal romance series Black Dagger Brotherhood, which follows a society of vampire warriors. The fiercest of them all is Zsadist, whose edge stems from a traumatic childhood. But he softens when he rescues Bella, an aristocratic vampire who was kidnapped by the Lessening Society, a group of undead humans trying to eradicate vampires. Bella and Zsadist fall for one another, but their relationship is tested as Zsadist becomes hell bent on seeking revenge on Bella’s abductors. Ward’s prowess at crafting romantic heroes is on full display here as the two vampires must find a way to move past Zsadist’s traumatic past so they can build a new future together.

