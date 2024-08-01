The 50 Best Romance Novels to Read Right Now

Lover Awakened

by J.R. Ward

1 minute read

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Olivia B. Waxman

Lover Awakened is the 2006 third installment of J.R. Ward’s erotic, paranormal romance series Black Dagger Brotherhood, which follows a society of vampire warriors. The fiercest of them all is Zsadist, whose edge stems from a traumatic childhood. But he softens when he rescues Bella, an aristocratic vampire who was kidnapped by the Lessening Society, a group of undead humans trying to eradicate vampires. Bella and Zsadist fall for one another, but their relationship is tested as Zsadist becomes hell bent on seeking revenge on Bella’s abductors. Ward’s prowess at crafting romantic heroes is on full display here as the two vampires must find a way to move past Zsadist’s traumatic past so they can build a new future together.

Buy Now: Lover Awakened on Bookshop | Amazon

More FromThe 50 Best Romance Novels to Read Right Now
The Price of Salt

The Price of Salt

Jewels of the Sun

Jewels of the Sun

An Extraordinary Union

An Extraordinary Union

The Wedding Date

The Wedding Date

Slave to Sensation

Slave to Sensation

More Must-Reads from TIME

Write to Olivia B. Waxman at olivia.waxman@time.com