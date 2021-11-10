Accessibility
Artificial Intelligence
Apps and Software
Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality
Beauty
Connectivity
Consumer Electronics
Low-Tech Meets High-Tech
Paper Shoot Camera
The Return of the Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3
A Notebook You Can Repair
Framework Laptop
A Speaker That Reads the Room
Syng Cell Alpha
Frames for Digital Art
Infinite Objects NFT Video Print
Custom Listening
Nuratrue
The On-the-Go Workstation
Espresso Display
The Ultimate Selfie Stick
Vecnos IQUI
Attachable Audio
JLab JBuds Frames
Design
Education
Entertainment
Experimental
Finance
Fitness
Food and Drink
Home Health
Medical Care
Parenting
Productivity
Robotics
Social Good
Style
Sustainability
Toys and Games
Transportation
Travel
Wellness
Special Mentions
A More Creative Cube
Cubios WOWCube
Acoustic or Electric? Yes.
Fender American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster Guitar
Image Upgrade
Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Unleash Your Inner Pizzaiolo
Gozney Dome
Opening Up VR
Dots
A 3D Display for Your Desk
Looking Glass Portrait
A Remedy for Loneliness
RendeverLive
Surgery School
GIBLIB
A Cleaner Diaper Change
Pluie Diaper Changing Table
Democratizing VR
Volta Create
Wear Your Camera
Wristcam
Current Gets Current
Amber AC Switch
Curated Listening
Hark
Pest-Resistant Crops
InnerPlant InnerSoy Living Sensor
A Sustainable Shipping Solution
Smart Cups
Ready For Your Closeup
NVIDIA Broadcast
Homes on Mars
ICON Vulcan Technology
Taking Wing
Xwing Autonomous Gate-to-Gate Flight Technology
A Table to Sleep On
Tablebed
An Emission-Cutting Container
Garçon Wines Flat Wine Bottle
The Case Is the Charger
AXS Technologies Power1
Touch-Friendly Paintings
3D Relief Artwork
Better Base Layers
Reebok THERMOWARM+GRAPHENE
A Vacuum With Brains
Roborock S7
Really Smart Earbuds
Klipsch T5 II True Wireless ANC earphones
Eco-Friendly Flossing
Quip Refillable Floss Pick
Host Yourself
Helm Personal Server V2
Helping Parents Plan
Nula
The Ultimate Notetaker
Flexcil
Bee-Free
MeliBio Honey Without Bees
Cash When You Need It
DailyPay Pay Balance
A Cleaner Stovetop
OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Spoon Rest with Lid Holder
Long-Distance Hearing
Phonak Roger On
A Sounder Sleep
Moona
Stylish Sanitizing
Vaask
Easier AC
July Air Conditioner
Lab-Grown Poultry
Upside Chicken
Faster Macs
Apple M1 Processor
Getting Future Programmers On Track
Innokind Intelino Smart Train
Rechargeable Remote
Samsung Eco Remote
A TV That Doubles As Art
LG G-series OLED Evo 4K Gallery TV
A Tastier Sip
Waterdrop Microdrink
Rolling Into Place
Wheel Me Autonomous Wheel
A Face Mask That Fits
Amorepacific and Lincsolution Tailored Facial Mask Pack 3D Printing System
Superfast AI Computing
Cerebras CS-2 AI System
Convenient Connectivity
Matter
Brewing Up a Storm
Fellow Ode Brew Grinder
Found, Not Lost
Strategic Innovations eLiT LED Address Box & Security System
Where’s Fido?
Fi Series 2
Cleaner Sneakers
Allbirds-Adidas Futurecraft.Footprint
Project Credits
Audience editors: Samantha Cooney, Annabel Gutterman, Soo Jin Kim, Kat Moon, and Kimberly Tal
Copy editors: Helen Eisenbach, Mark Hokoda, Anny Kim, Silvija Ozols, Sarah Rutledge, and Jennifer Schiavone
Designer: Jennifer Prandato
Digital producers: Paulina Cachero and Nadia Suleman
Editors: Jennifer Duggan, Merrill Fabry, Alex Fitzpatrick, Larry Kanter, Dan Macsai, Cate Matthews, Brittany Robins, Lily Rothman, Elijah Wolfson, and Karl Vick
Photo editors: Kim Bubello and Alis Atwell
Production manager: Jennifer Panzer
Reporter-researchers: Eloise Barry, Leslie Dickstein, Mariah Espada, Alejandro de la Garza, Nik Popli, Simmone Shah, and Julia Zorthian