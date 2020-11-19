Accessibility
Artificial Intelligence
Augmented and Virtual Reality
Beauty
Connectivity
Consumer Electronics
The Next-Level Action Cam
Insta360 One R
The Phone That Doubles as a Notebook
Microsoft Surface Duo
A Glimpse of the Galaxy
Miller Engineering Dark Skys DS-1 Planetarium
Upgraded Cell-Phone Snaps
MOON UltraLight
A High-Impact Camera
Sony a7C
A Cleaner Charge
Lexon Oblio
Kid-Proof Storage
KEEP
Better Buds
Nuheara IQbuds2 MAX
Design
Education
Entertainment
Experimental
Finance
Food and Drink
Home Health
Household
Medical Care
Outdoors
Parenting
Productivity
Style
Sustainability
Transportation
Wellness
Special Mentions
Solar-Powered Purification
Solar Water Solutions Adaptive Nozzle Valve System
Verification For Photos
Truepic Foresight
Cow-Free Dairy
Perfect Day Milk Protein
The Smaller Compact Car
City Transformer Electric Vehicle
A Screen for All Seasons
Samsung The Terrace TV
Planet-First Personal Care
Ethique Concentrates
The Zip of the Future
Night Ize TRU Zip
Protein Via the Air
Solar Foods Solein
A Living Wall
Zauben Model Z
Virtual Beauty
Perfect Corp. YouCam Makeup
Digital Organizers
Yap Lab Outlinx QR Smart Stickers
A Purifier With Pizzazz
Rocean One
A Bracelet That Calls For Back-Up
Flare Safety Jewelry
Capturing the Moment
Infinite Objects Video Prints
A One-Screen Subscription Solution
TiVo Stream 4K
A Delivery Aid
Yale Smart Delivery Box
Programming Prep
Matatalab Pro Set
Sweeter Sugar
DouxMatok Incredo Sugar
Dual Displays
LG Wing
A First in 5G
Lenovo Flex 5G
Social Good
A Faster First Response
Flare
The Sustainable Smartphone
Fairphone 3+
Water, Water Anywhere
Skysource WEDEW
The Portable Handwashing Station
LIXIL Sato Tap
4G Fleet
Loon