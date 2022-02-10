Where to Watch or Stream All the 2022 Oscar Nominees

On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the 2022 Oscars, and this looks to be the year that streaming movies finally dominate the awards show. Netflix‘s The Power of the Dog earned 12 nominations, the most of any movie, and the streamer is poised to finally win that Best Picture Oscar the company has been pursuing for years. And movies that debuted on streaming services claimed half the Best Picture nominations.

Sadly, COVID-19 has hastened the demise of movie theaters. While a movie like Spider-Man: No Way Home can still generate mind-boggling box office numbers, few people seem willing to venture to the cinema for even the flashiest Oscar hopefuls like West Side Story. But let’s not ring the death knell for the theatrical experience quite yet. Hopefully waning Omicron numbers will translate to more movie theater tickets sold.

More Oscar movies than ever can be found on streaming services before the awards show on March 27. But if you feel safe going to theaters, plenty of studios have staunchly insisted their films be kept theater-exclusive, at least for now, and even those that are available to watch at home may benefit from the big screen experience. After all, there’s nothing quite like the feeling of laughing or gasping at a film in a dark room full of strangers.

Here’s where to watch or stream all of the Oscar nominated movies this year. To help you decide which films to watch and which to skip, we’ve included tidbits from reviews by TIME’s film critic, Stephanie Zacharek.

The Power of the Dog

Nominations

Best picture, best director, best actor, best supporting actor (twice), best supporting actress, best adapted screenplay, best cinematography, best score, best sound, best editing, and best production design

Where to watch

Stream it on Netflix

Our critic says

“The Power of the Dog works as a western, a thriller, a psychological study of masculinity gone awry … This is a movie as big as the open sky, but one where human emotions are still distinctly visible, as fine and sharp as a blade of grass.”

Read the Review: Jane Campion’s Gorgeous Western The Power of the Dog Is a Sharp Study of Masculinity Gone Awry

Drive My Car

Nominations

Best picture, best director, best international feature, and best adapted screenplay

Where to watch

In theaters only

Our critic says

“The movie is tender like a rainstorm: only in the aftermath, after you’ve allowed time for its ideas to settle, does its full picture become clear. It’s the kind of movie that makes everything feel washed clean, a gentle nudge of encouragement suggesting that no matter how tired you feel, you can move on in the world.”

Read the Review: Japan’s Oscar Entry Drive My Car Is a Gorgeous Tale of Loss and Forgiveness

Licorice Pizza

Nominations

Best picture, best director, and best original screenplay

Where to watch

In theaters only

Our critic says

“Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘70s retro romance Licorice Pizza has plenty going for it: a vivid San Fernando setting, to remind clueless East Coasters that Los Angeles is hardly synonymous with Hollywood; a breezy soundtrack that avoids all the era’s usual suspects … and, perhaps best of all, a fantastic breakthrough performance by an actress none of us saw coming.”

Read the Review: Alana Haim Makes a Memorable Debut in the Overly Self-Satisfied Licorice Pizza

Dune

Josh Brolin and Oscar Isaac in 'Dune' Chiabella James © 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Nominations

Best picture, best adapted screenplay, best cinematography, best costume design, best score, best sound, best editing, best makeup and hairstyling, best production design, and best visual effects

Where to watch

Rent it on Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube

Our critic says

“[Director Denis Villeneuve] neither genuflects to it nor tries to tart it up as a flashy, self-satisfied blockbuster flimflam. As movie spectacles go, it’s admirably understated: What can you say about a movie that makes the absolute most of sand?”

Read the Review: Denis Villeneuve’s Take on Dune Is an Admirably Understated Sci-Fi Spectacle

Belfast

Nominations

Best picture, best director, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, best original screenplay, best sound, and best song

Where to watch

Rent it on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu

Our critic says

“Branagh’s semiautobiographical Belfast, which takes place in that city in 1969, at the onset of the Troubles, may be the ultimate test of finding … balance: It’s both intimate and almost comically egotistical—yet Branagh has clearly poured so much love into it that you can’t be too hard on him. It’s hard to resist the movie’s affectionate energy.”

Read the Review: With Belfast, Kenneth Branagh Affectionately Recalls a Childhood in a City Torn by Strife

King Richard

Demi Singleton, Will Smith and Saniyya Sidney in King Richard Courtesy Warner Bros.

Nominations

Best picture, best actor, best supporting actress, best original screenplay, best song, and best editing

Where to watch

Rent it on Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube.

Our critic says

“As a story of how two little girls worked hard for their success, supported and encouraged by parents who believed in them, it’s wholly satisfying; the picture skims along on its own ambitious energy, and on the strength of just about every one of its performances. It’s one of those crowd-pleasing movies that doesn’t make you feel embarrassed to be part of the crowd—you feel buoyed rather than talked down to.”

Read the Review: Will Smith and a Dazzling Cast Tell the Story of Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard

West Side Story

Ariana DeBose as Anita in 'West Side Story' Niko Tavernise—© 2020 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Nominations

Best picture, best director, best supporting actress, best cinematography, best production design, best costume design, best sound

Where to watch

Stream it on Disney+ on March 2

Our critic says

“Like many—or at least many people vocal on social media—I was a doubter: I had no idea I needed this West Side Story until I saw it. This, possibly, is the best kind of movie, the stealth achievement that has been hiding in plain sight all along.”

Read the Review: Steven Spielberg’s Extraordinary West Wide Story Is an Exuberant Modern Fairytale

CODA

Marlee Matlin, second from right, plays the deaf mother of a hearing child in this family drama Courtesy of Apple

Nominations

Best Picture, best supporting actor, and best adapted screenplay

Where to watch

Stream it on Apple TV+

What to know

The film centers on Ruby, the only hearing member of a deaf family. Ruby’s parents are portrayed by real-life deaf actors, Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur. Kotsur made history as the first deaf male performer to be nominated for a best acting Oscar.

Read More: Marlee Matlin Will Never Stop Trying to Kick the Door Open

Don’t Look Up

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in 'Don't Look Up' NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX—© 2021 Netflix, Inc.

Nominations

Best picture, best original screenplay, best score, and best film editing

Where to watch

Stream it on Netflix

Our critic says

“Instead of using the movie’s laborious more-than-two-hour runtime to allow his ideas to unfold, [Adam] MacKay hits you with most of them in the first half hour. Being clonked with a meteor would be more subtle.”

Read the Review: Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up Buckles Under the Weight of Its Smugness

Nightmare Alley

Rooney Mara and Bradley Cooper Nightmare Alley Kerry Hayes/20th Century Studios

Nominations

Best picture, best cinematography, best costume design, and best production design

Where to watch

Stream it on Hulu and HBO Max

Our critic says

“[Bradley] Cooper ably meets every demand the film makes of him. This an unnervingly compassionate portrait of a truly bad egg.”

Read the Review: Bradley Cooper Terrifies in the Dark, Doomed Nightmare Alley

The Lost Daughter

Nominations

Best actress, best supporting actress, and best adapted screenplay

Where to watch

Stream it on Netflix

Our critic says

“At the core of The Lost Daughter is a daring and dangerous idea: It’s an exploration of what motherhood can drain from a woman—a dramatic switch from the typical glassy-eyed bromides about how rewarding it is to bear and raise children … Gyllenhaal shapes these ideas beautifully, in a way that feels searching and exploratory, never judgmental.”

Read the Review: Olivia Colman Is Extraordinary in The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Bold Directorial Debut

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Nominations

Best actor, best cinematography, and best production design

Where to watch

Stream it on Apple TV+

Our critic says

“To see this movie in the theater is a special, shuddering pleasure, a tilting-at-windmills affirmation of what movies, seen big, can mean. This is movie as black magic. To give yourself over to it feels a little dangerous. It also feels great.”

Read the Review: Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth Is a Stunning, Stark Shakespeare Adaptation

Tick, Tick…Boom!

Nominations

Best actor and best editing

Where to watch

Stream it on Netflix

What to know

Lin-Manuel Miranda (who may EGOT this year) makes his directorial debut with the story of Rent writer Jonathan Larson struggling to make it as a playwright in New York before he broke big. Andrew Garfield is nominated for his soulful musical performance as the boy genius who would tragically pass away before he saw his biggest success debut on Broadway.

Spencer

Courtesy of NEON

Nominations

Best actress

Where to watch

Stream it on Hulu or rent it on Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube

Our critic says

“Is this campy fun or inadvertent character assassination? It’s hard to say which…The Princess Diana of Spencer is a wronged innocent who seems sadly hooked on her victim status. It’s supposed to read as vulnerability, but it looks a lot like megalomania, surely the exact opposite of what Larraín intended. Maybe those of us who notice this are supposed to look the other way, coughing politely into our gloves. But with friends like these, Diana doesn’t need enemies.”

Read the Review: Kristen Stewart and Pablo Larraín Do Princess Diana Wrong in Spencer

Being the Ricardos

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in Being the Ricardos Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Nominations

Best actor, best actress, and best supporting actor

Where to watch

Stream it on Amazon Prime

Our critic says

“[Aaron] Sorkin being Sorkin, he can’t help building a civics lesson around this story: The movie takes place during a single week, just after hugely popular radio host Walter Winchell outed [Lucille] Ball for her Communist affiliation…There’s nothing wrong, exactly, with using that framework to give a script some momentum. It’s simply that the dynamic between [Desi] Arnaz and Ball…is so fascinating by itself that the heavily intoned excoriation of the villainous HUAC feels superfluous.”

Read the Review: Being the Ricardos Tells the Story of a Brilliant Partnership. It Could Do Without the Civics Lesson

Parallel Mothers

Nominations

Best actress and best original score

Where to watch

In theaters only

Our critic says

“Parallel Mothers is a movie of infinite tenderness, that rare ode to motherhood that acknowledges mothers as women first and mothers second.”

Read the Review: Penélope Cruz Gives One of the Best Performances of Her Career in Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye.' Searchlight Pictures

Nominations

Best actress and best makeup and hairstyling

Where to watch

Stream it on HBO Max or rent it on Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube

Our critic says

“Even though [Jessica] Chastain has clearly studied Tammy Faye’s mannerisms and vocal tics and runs through them admirably, the movie’s candy-colored varnish seems to have waterproofed it against anything so messy as real feeling—or judicious assessment.”

Read the Review: The Eyes of Tammy Faye Turns the Fallen Televangelist into Camp Curiosity

The Worst Person in the World

Nominations

Best international feature film and best original screenplay

Where to watch

In theaters only

Our critic says

“The Worst Person in the World is about how you can never know if the roads not taken were the right ones. The simple truth is that you can’t choose all the roads. And so you make peace with whatever path you’ve gotten yourself onto…If you don’t know whether to laugh or cry as you look back, that’s how you know you’ve arrived.”

Read the Review: The Worst Person in the World Is a Gorgeous, Bittersweet—and Ruthless—Comedy

Encanto

Nominations

Best animated feature and best original score

Where to watch

Stream it on Disney + or rent it on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube

What to know

Lin-Manuel Miranda lends his musical genius to Disney’s dazzling film about a Colombian family that lives in a magical home.

Flee

Nominations

Best international feature, best documentary feature, and best animated feature

Where to watch

Stream it on Hulu or rent it on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube

What to know

The Danish documentary turns to animation to tell the complicated and beautiful story of a Afghan refugee that emigrated from Kabul to Copenhagan.

Luca

Luca Disney/Pixar

Nominations

Best animated feature

Where to watch

Stream it on Disney+

What to know

In a tender coming-of-age story, two sea monster masquerading as boys must hide their true identities from the sea-monster-averse villagers of an Italian town.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

The Mitchells vs the Machines Sony Pictures Animation

Nominations

Best animated feature

Where to watch

Stream it on Netflix

What to know

In a laugh-out-loud comedy, a family falling apart is brought back together when they realize the robot apocalypse has interrupted their road trip.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Raya and the Last Dragon Walt Disney Studios

Nominations

Best animated feature

Where to watch

Stream it on Disney + or rent it on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube

What to know

Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina (both Disney vets at this point with the Star Wars series and Shang-Chi on their resumes, respectively) lend their voices to the epic tale of a warrior trying to re-unite an ancient kingdom with the help of a wisecracking dragon.

Read More: Raya and the Last Dragon Introduces Disney’s First Southeast Asian Princess

No Time to Die

James Bond (Daniel Craig) and Paloma (Ana de Armas) Nicola Dove—© 2020 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Nominations

Best sound, best visual effects, best song,

Where to watch

Rent on Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu

Our critic says

“No Time to Die, its flaws notwithstanding, is perfectly tailored to the actor who is, to me, the best Bond of all. With his fifth movie as 007, Craig is so extraordinary he leaves only scorched earth behind.”

Read the Review: No Time to Die Is an Imperfect Movie. But It’s a Perfect Finale for the Best James Bond Ever

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Nominations

Best documentary feature

Where to watch

Stream it on Disney + and Hulu or rent it on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, and YouTube

Our critic says

“If part of a musician’s skill is knowing just where to put which notes, the other, more elusive gift is knowing how to spin a dream between performer and listener.”

Read More: Three New Music Documentaries Celebrate the Cosmic Connection Between Artist and Audience

Ascension

Ascension MTV Documentary Films

Nominations

Best documentary feature

Where to watch

Stream it on Paramount +

What to know

The documentary on economic inequality in China at once chronicles the aesthetic allure of consumerism and captures the waste that trickles down.

Attica

Nominations

Best documentary feature

Where to watch

Stream it on Amazon Prime and Showtime platforms

What to know

The nonfiction film takes a harrowing look at the prison riot at Attica Correctional Facility, the abuses perpetrated against inmates then and now, and the legacy of racism and abuse that continues to haunt the justice system.

Writing With Fire

Suneeta, a reporter in the documentary Writing With Fire Music Box Films

Nominations

Best documentary feature

Where to watch

Rent it on Apple TV on March 1

What to know

The film centers on India’s only newspaper run by Dalit women, fighting against the political forces and personal challenges that would suppress their work. It is a dispatch from the frontlines of grassroots journalism.

Cruella

Emma Stone stars as Cruella de Vil in Disney's 'Cruella' Disney

Nominations

Best costume design and best makeup and hairstyling

Where to watch

Stream it on Disney+

Our critic says

“Cruella, before she becomes a psychotic fashion plate, is simply Estella, a troublemaking schoolgirl who suffers a devastating personal loss that she believes is her fault. These stories, sometimes entertaining but often wearing their earnestness on their sleeves even so, don’t illuminate the mystery of human behavior. They merely stitch a diagnosis to it.”

Read the Review: From Cruella to Maleficent to the Joker: Is It Time to Retire the Villain Origin Story?

Cyrano

Peter Dinklage in Cyrano Peter Mountain

Nominations

Best costume design

Where to watch

In theaters only

What to know

Joe Wright (Pride and Prejudice, Anna Karenina) loves an adaptation filled with splendor, and that remains the case with new take on Cyrano, starring Peter Dinklage.

House of Gucci

Adam Driver and Lady Gaga in House of Gucci Courtesy of MGM

Nominations

Best makeup and hairstyling

Where to watch

Rent it on Spectrum or buy it on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube or Vudu

What to know

Despite the Lady Gaga snub in the best actress category, Ridley Scott’s tale of fashion and murder—jam-packed with over-the-top performances from Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino and Jared Letto—did snag one Oscars nomination for makeup and hairstyling.

Read More: The Outrageous Story Behind House of Gucci

Coming 2 America

KiKi Layne plays the eldest daughter of Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) Quantrell D. Colbert—Paramount Pictures

Nominations

Best makeup and hairstyling

Where to watch

Stream it on Amazon

Our critic says

“Coming 2 America has a clumsy gait; it doesn’t hold together with as much verve and style as the earlier film.”

Read the Review: Coming 2 America Has Its Modest Charms, But It’s Mostly a Reminder of How Great Its Predecessor Is

The Hand of God

Filippo Scotti in The Hand of God Gianni Fiorito/Netflix

Nominations

Best international feature

Where to watch

Stream it on Netflix

Our critic says

“Sorrentino measures out his memories in scenes that are sometimes perhaps too assertively whimsical, but they’re staged with so much affection it’s easy to indulge him.”

Read the Review: Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand of God Is a Gorgeous Memoir of Family Love and Grief

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

(L-R) Pem Zam and Sangay Lham in Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom Samuel Goldwyn Pictures

Nominations

Best international feature

Where to watch

Rent on Spectrum

What to know

The story of an aspirational singer who dreams of leaving Bhutan to pursue a career in Australia strikes a balance between humor and inspirational drama.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, 2021. Jasin Boland—Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Marvel Studios/Everett

Nominations

Best visual effects

Where to watch

Stream on Disney+ or rent on Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu

What to know

As Disney slowly builds its new cadre of superheroes after the departure of Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shang-Chi offers up a promising new star in Simu Liu.

Read More: Shang-Chi Made Me Feel Seen Like No Other Hollywood Blockbuster Has

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Zendaya and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home Sony Pictures

Nominations

Best visual effects

Where to watch

Only in theaters

What to know

It was the biggest movie of the year—and the sixth highest grossing movie ever despite a pandemic that dampened box office grosses all year. While Spidey’s campaign for best picture may have failed, it was the first true event film since the pandemic.

Read More: The Future of Spider-Man After No Way Home

Free Guy

Jodie Comer and Ryan Reynolds, 2021. Alan Markfield—20th Century Studios/Everett

Nominations

Best visual effects

Where to watch

Rent on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu

Our critic says

“It is, admittedly, a lot of movie, probably too much. But Reynolds [is] an organic presence in an otherwise artificial world, a shout of joy in a dull landscape of grunting men and crashing cars. Everyone’s a gamer—but he’s the only one who knows how to play.”

Read the Review: Ryan Reynolds’ Charm Can’t Quite Liberate Free Guy From a Cluttered Plot

Four Good Days

(L-R) Mila Kunis and Glenn Close in Four Good Days Vertical Entertainment

Nominations

Best Song

Where to watch

Stream on Hulu or rent on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu

What to know

Based on a true story, Glenn Close stars as the mother of a heroin addict (played by Mila Kunis) that tries to balance its preachy seasons with the live-in realities of addiction.

