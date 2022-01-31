The slate of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in February 2022 includes new documentaries and returning children’s shows. Inventing Anna, a dramatization of the story of fake heiress Anna Delvey, and jeen-yuhs, a film about Kanye West, are among the new titles arriving on the platform.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in February 2022—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in February 2022
Available February 1
My Best Friend Anne Frank
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4
Raising Dion: Season 2
Available February 2
Dark Desire: Season 2
MeatEater Season 10 Part 2
The Tinder Swindler
Available February 3
Finding Ola
Kid Cosmic: Season 3
Murderville
Available February 4
Looop Lapeta
Sweet Magnolias: Season 2
Through My Window
Available February 8
Child of Kamiari Month
Love is Blind Japan
Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?
Available February 9
Catching Killers: Season 2
Disenchantment: Part 4
Ideias à Venda
Only Jokes Allowed
The Privilege
Available February 10
Into the Wind
Until Life Do Us Part
Available February 11
Anne+: The Film
Love Tactics
Bigbug
Inventing Anna
Love and Leashes
Love Is Blind: Season 2
Tall Girl 2
Toy Boy: Season 2
Available February 12
Forecasting Love and Weather
Twenty Five Twenty One
Available February 14
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire
Fishbowl Wives
Available February 15
Ridley Jones: Season 3
Available February 16
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Secrets of Summer
Swap Shop: Season 2
Available February 17
Erax
Fistful of Vengeance
Forgive Us Our Trespasses
Heart Shot
Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life
Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow
Available February 18
The Cuphead Show!
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars
Space Force: Season 2
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Available February 20
Don’t Kill Me
Available February 22
Cat Burglar
RACE: Bubba Wallace
Available February 23
UFO
Available February 24
Karma’s World Music Videos
Available February 25
Back to 15
Merlí. Sapere Aude
Restless
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming
Vikings: Valhalla
Available February 28
My Wonderful Life
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in February 2022
Available February 1
The Addams Family (1991)
Anaconda
Batman Begins
The Book of Eli
The Bourne Ultimatum
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Countdown
The Dark Knight
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
The Devil’s Advocate
Donnie Brasco
The Exorcist
The Foreigner
The Hangover
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
The Last Samurai
The Lucky One
The Negotiator
The New Guy
New Year’s Eve
The One
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Other Guys
Patsy & Loretta
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Warrior
Watchmen
Available February 10
St. Vincent
Available February 15
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Available February 16
Blackhat
Available February 21
Halloween (2007)
Available February 28
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in February 2022
Leaving February 1
Await Further Instructions
Grown Ups
Leaving February 8
Polaroid
Leaving February 9
Hitler – A Career
Leaving February 15
Studio 54
Leaving February 16
Drunk Parents
Leaving February 19
Good Time
Leaving February 20
Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey
Leaving February 25
No Escape
Leaving February 28
Edge of Seventeen
Border Security: America’s Front Line: Season 2
Chocolat
Dances with Wolves
The Darkest Hour
Fool’s Gold
Here Comes the Boom
The Interview
Labyrinth
Law Abiding Citizen
Mars Attacks!
Observe and Report
Rain Man
Sabrina
Sex Drive
Something Borrowed
Soul Surfer
Step Brothers
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Total Recall
We Were Soldiers
