The slate of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in February 2022 includes new documentaries and returning children’s shows. Inventing Anna, a dramatization of the story of fake heiress Anna Delvey, and jeen-yuhs, a film about Kanye West, are among the new titles arriving on the platform.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in February 2022—and what’s leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in February 2022

Julia Garner in 'Inventing Anna' Aaron Epstein/Netflix

Available February 1

My Best Friend Anne Frank

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4

Raising Dion: Season 2

Available February 2

Dark Desire: Season 2

MeatEater Season 10 Part 2

The Tinder Swindler

Available February 3

Finding Ola

Kid Cosmic: Season 3

Murderville

Available February 4

Looop Lapeta

Sweet Magnolias: Season 2

Through My Window

Available February 8

Child of Kamiari Month

Love is Blind Japan

Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?

Available February 9

Catching Killers: Season 2

Disenchantment: Part 4

Ideias à Venda

Only Jokes Allowed

The Privilege

Available February 10

Into the Wind

Until Life Do Us Part

Available February 11

Anne+: The Film

Love Tactics

Bigbug

Inventing Anna

Love and Leashes

Love Is Blind: Season 2

Tall Girl 2

Toy Boy: Season 2

Available February 12

Forecasting Love and Weather

Twenty Five Twenty One

Available February 14

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire

Fishbowl Wives

Available February 15

Ridley Jones: Season 3

Available February 16

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Secrets of Summer

Swap Shop: Season 2

Available February 17

Erax

Fistful of Vengeance

Forgive Us Our Trespasses

Heart Shot

Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life

Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow

Available February 18

The Cuphead Show!

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars

Space Force: Season 2

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Available February 20

Don’t Kill Me

Available February 22

Cat Burglar

RACE: Bubba Wallace

Available February 23

UFO

Available February 24

Karma’s World Music Videos

Available February 25

Back to 15

Merlí. Sapere Aude

Restless

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

Vikings: Valhalla

Available February 28

My Wonderful Life

A still from 'jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.' Netflix

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in February 2022

Available February 1

The Addams Family (1991)

Anaconda

Batman Begins

The Book of Eli

The Bourne Ultimatum

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Countdown

The Dark Knight

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

The Devil’s Advocate

Donnie Brasco

The Exorcist

The Foreigner

The Hangover

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole

The Last Samurai

The Lucky One

The Negotiator

The New Guy

New Year’s Eve

The One

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Other Guys

Patsy & Loretta

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Warrior

Watchmen

Scott Saltzman/Netflix Ava Michelle in 'Tall Girl 2'

Available February 10

St. Vincent

Available February 15

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Available February 16

Blackhat

Available February 21

Halloween (2007)

Available February 28

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in February 2022

Leaving February 1

Await Further Instructions

Grown Ups

Leaving February 8

Polaroid

Leaving February 9

Hitler – A Career

Leaving February 15

Studio 54

Leaving February 16

Drunk Parents

Leaving February 19

Good Time

Leaving February 20

Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey

Leaving February 25

No Escape

Leaving February 28

Edge of Seventeen

Border Security: America’s Front Line: Season 2

Chocolat

Dances with Wolves

The Darkest Hour

Fool’s Gold

Here Comes the Boom

The Interview

Labyrinth

Law Abiding Citizen

Mars Attacks!

Observe and Report

Rain Man

Sabrina

Sex Drive

Something Borrowed

Soul Surfer

Step Brothers

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Total Recall

We Were Soldiers

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.