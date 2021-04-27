Pioneers
Roblox
Building a metaverse
Flutterwave
Powering retailers
HYBE
Creating a BTS-fueled empire
Savage X Fenty
Embracing every body
Rad Power Bikes
Cycling forward
Bumble
Designing a smarter, safer dating app
Darktrace
Stopping cyber-crimes
Tilray
Commanding the cannabis market
TerraCycle
Recycling at scale
Oatly
Expanding an oat-milk empire
Strava
Helping cities serve athletes
Beyond Meat
Popularizing plant-based protein
Klutch Sports Group
Empowering players
Headspace
Promoting mindfulness
Rothy's
Bringing footwear full circle
Leaders
NBA
Growing a global game
Apple
Doubling down on defining products
Delta
Thinking ahead
Walgreens
Vaccinating the vulnerable
Pfizer and BioNTech
Immunizing the world
Sony Group Corporation
Creating high-demand game consoles
Mattel
Toying with a media empire
Nike
Channeling change
Nubank
Banking the unbanked
World Wide Technology
Moving businesses to the cloud
Upgrading a platform
Maersk
Shipping the world’s stuff
Mercado Libre
Leading e-commerce in Latin America
CVS
Administering vaccines
Home Depot
Improving home improvement
Teladoc Health
Updating telemedicine
Equinor
Fueling up, more sustainably
Mastercard
Moving finance forward
Volkswagen
Racing to lead EVs
Johnson & Johnson
Delivering a one-dose vaccine
English Premier League
Broadcasting wins
Innovators
Gro Intelligence
Accounting for climate change
Moderna
Making a new kind of vaccine
Stripe
Catalyzing digital payments
Nintendo
Creating communities
Netflix
Redefining Hollywood
The Lego Group
Fostering creativity
Zoom
Enabling virtual connection
Epic Games
Taking a stand
Spotify
Betting big on talk
DJI
Propelling drones to new heights
Jio Platforms Ltd.
Leading digital transformation in India
Flutter Entertainment
Playing for keeps
Adidas
Reducing waste
Ikea
Moving beyond ‘disposable’ furniture
Nvidia
Developing critical chips
TikTok
Grabbing the world’s attention
Duolingo
Schooling users
Farfetch
Digitizing fashion
BYD Co. Ltd.
Scaling electric transport
Yum China
Inventing the future of fast food
Zillow
Opening houses
Orsted
Pivoting to wind
Titans
General Motors
Engineering a greener future
Alibaba
Coalescing e-commerce
Fighting (and fueling) misinformation
Disney
Supercharging franchises
Samsung
Dominating electronics
Microsoft
Powering the lockdown
FedEx
Taking flight
Searching for a better world
Softbank
Moving markets
Tencent
Evolving its footprint
Walmart
Keeping America fed, clothed and vaccinated
Coinbase
Shoring up crypto’s credibility
BP
Changing course
Unilever
Parting with plastics
Amazon
Dominating e-tail
Paypal
Untethering the digital wallet
AT&T
Keeping Americans connected
Procter & Gamble
Cleaning up at home
UPS
Delivering the goods
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp.
Producing the chips that connect us
Disruptors
Illumina
Decoding COVID-19
Huawei
Advancing a transformative technology
Shopify
Helping small retailers compete
Tesla Inc.
Electrifying the automotive industry
OnlyFans
Boosting the creator economy
Airbnb
Adapting to a New Travel Reality
Clearview AI
Innovating Facial Recognition
Clubhouse
Starting conversations
Nextdoor
Linking neighbors
SpaceX
Pushing the frontier
NextEra Energy
Generating green power
Peloton
Spinning to success
Robinhood
Shaking up stock trading
DoorDash
Giving restaurants a lift
Digital Currency Group
Mainstreaming cryptocurrency
BYJU'S
Expanding E-learning
Lime
Scooting forward
GoFundMe
Enabling giving
DiDi Chuxing
Driving the future of mobility
Coursera
Easing the shift to virtual learning
