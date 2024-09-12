17 trailblazers changing their industries, the U.S., and the world
Camila Mendes Is Acting Authentically
George Lopez Is Transforming Narratives With Comedy
How Aubrey Plaza Infuses Heritage Into Her Characters
Julio Frenk Is Bringing His Vision of Inclusivity to UCLA
Baby Reindeer’s Nava Mau Is Just Getting Started
María Zardoya Is Bridging Worlds Through Music
Wilson Cruz Is Still Breaking Barriers—On and Off the Screen
Social Media Sensation Tefi Pessoa Is Playing the Long Game
Michelle Freyre Is Redefining Leadership in the Beauty Industry—and Beyond
Eugene Hernandez Is Spotlighting New Voices in Film
Top Chef’s Amar Santana Is Living His American Dream
Cristina Rivera Garza Is Writing for Justice
Tanya Saracho Is Making Sure Latinos Have a Seat at the Writers' Table
Olympic Gymnast Hezly Rivera Has Her Sights Set on 2028
Claudia Romo Edelman Is Working to Challenge Stereotypes
Ana Navarro Is Engaging Across Party Lines
Isabel Casillas Guzmán Wants to Boost Businesses for All Americans
Leer en éspañol
