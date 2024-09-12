George Lopez Is Transforming Narratives With Comedy

Lea este artículo en español aquí

With four decades as a high-profile performer under his belt, trailblazing comedian and actor George Lopez might be forgiven if he wanted to slow down. Instead, he’s starring in yet another show bearing his name.

From his early days doing stand-up in the 1980s to his groundbreaking role on ABC’s George Lopez, the pioneering comedian, now 63, has always been a champion of Latino voices. Lopez’s breakout sitcom, which ran for six seasons starting in 2002, boosted Latino visibility on television by depicting a Latino family in a nuanced and relatable way. He became the first Mexican American to host an English-language late-night show when Lopez Tonight premiered on TBS in 2009. His current show, Lopez vs. Lopez, the third season of which premieres on NBC this fall, continues this legacy, showcasing not just Latino culture but universal experiences of family life and generational dynamics as he acts alongside his real-life daughter Mayan.

Lopez has both witnessed and helped bring about change in the entertainment industry since his first sitcom aired. “In doing Lopez vs. Lopez 22 years later, we have no problem finding Latino writers, Latina writers,” he says. “I see more Latinas and Latinos in actual media. They are directors, they are grips. What we struggled to find 22 years ago are in abundance 22 years later.” But that doesn’t mean he’s complacent. He is a staunch advocate for continued efforts to open doors for young people of color, pushing for media organizations to offer more opportunities and mentorship.

Lopez’s career—and commitment to addressing issues of representation—has been intertwined with his personal journey. Growing up in the Los Angeles area, he witnessed his grandfather endure discrimination. “One time, when a waiter was ignoring us, I said, ‘Are you going to wait on us, or just sit here like we’re invisible?’” Lopez recalls. He says his grandfather reprimanded him for making a scene, which only fueled Lopez’s resolve to stand up against disrespect. His comedy became a platform for exposing the traumas faced by many in the Latino community. Far from minimizing the struggles, Lopez’s approach was to lay them bare with humor, acknowledging the hardships while transforming them into stories of resilience and strength.

As Lopez contemplates the future, he acknowledges that his career may be winding down. “I’ve missed a lot of sunsets and years of traveling,” he says. But he embraces his age with characteristic wit. “I was standing in the elevator the other day,” he says, “and a lady said, ‘Wow, that guy looks like an old George Lopez.’ And I said, ‘I feel like an old George Lopez.’”