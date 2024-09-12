Olympic Gymnast Hezly Rivera Has Her Sights Set on 2028

Lea este artículo en español aquí

At 16, Hezly Rivera was the youngest member of the 2024 U.S. Olympic contingent, and as a member of the women’s gymnastics team, she’s now a gold medalist. But even at such a young age, Rivera is taking charge of her athletic career and setting ambitious goals.

A native of New Jersey, Rivera realized she needed elite training in order to earn a spot on the Olympic team, so she persuaded her family to move to Dallas in 2021 so she could train with Valeri and Anna Liukin. Their daughter, Nastia, is the 2008 Olympic all-around champion, and Rivera knew they could elevate her gymnastics skills to the next level. “I didn’t have any doubts, actually,” she says of asking her family to move halfway across the country. “I was very confident in our decision. I was making the decision, and basically my parents followed and supported me in whatever I wanted to do.”

The risk paid off when Rivera became a surprise member of the women’s gymnastics team for Paris. She competed on beam and uneven bars in the qualification round in Paris, and though she didn’t compete in the team final, she is now building on the experience she gained as an Olympian with an eye toward the Los Angeles Games in 2028. Her ability to keep looking forward has helped her become a model for the Latino community and a living example of the motto that guides her: “Sí, se puede,” or “Yes, you can.” “My parents are from the Dominican Republic, so I am very tied to my culture,” she says. “I love it a lot and I want to inspire young Latinas to know they can do anything they put their minds to.”