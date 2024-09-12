How We Chose the 2024 Latino Leaders

Vaya abajo de la página para leer este artículo en español.

Latinos have always been a part of the fabric of America—indigenous to the continent and a continuously growing proportion of the national population.

Today, one in five people in the U.S. identifies as Latino. It’s the country’s largest racial or ethnic minority group, according to the Census Bureau—and it’s expected to grow from 65 million people to over 111 million by 2060.

Latinos’ influence on politics, culture, and all of society is undeniable—which is why TIME inaugurated a list last year during Hispanic Heritage Month to spotlight Latino Leaders, inspiring figures who are reshaping their industries and the world.

This year, we’re highlighting 17 more U.S.-based trailblazers—from Hollywood to Washington, D.C., and everywhere in between. We chose the group based on the significance of their work and the diversity of their perspectives.

Some, including Olympic gymnast Hezly Rivera and singer María Zardoya of the Marías, are on their way to stardom and proud to represent their community. Others, like Sundance Film Festival director Eugene Hernandez and Estée Lauder executive Michelle Freyre, have made their way to the top and are intent on turning their visibility into opportunity for the next generation. “I do know that now they can look at me,” Freyre says. “But I have to go and pull them up with me and make that ­happen.”

Unfortunately, as Mexican former diplomat and marketing mastermind Claudia Romo Edelman says she discovered, being Latino in the U.S. can come with a stigma that needs to be overcome—which is why she has dedicated herself to rebranding Latinos as the positive contributors that they are. Edelman isn’t the only honoree on this year’s list working to shift perception. Comedian George Lopez remembers seeing his grandfather discriminated against by a restaurant server. That moment angered him, and it fueled a passion to use humor and his own depictions of family life to transform the story of Latinos in America from one of trauma into one of resilience.

“People have kind of put Latina characters in a box,” says actor Aubrey Plaza, who like fellow actors Camila Mendes and Wilson Cruz has sought to infuse Latino identity into her roles. But it’s impossible to navigate everyone else’s expectations. “If you stick to being authentic to yourself,” says Mendes, “then you can’t really go wrong.”

It’s a sentiment social media influencer Tefi Pessoa—who like many young Latinos has faced criticisms of not being Latino enough, whether for the language they choose to speak publicly or where they’re from—can relate to. “I think that if my ancestors met me,” says Pessoa, “they would like me, and I think they would want me to be proud of where I came from.”

Read the full list of 2024 Latino Leaders here

Cómo decidimos quién estaría en la lista

Los latinos siempre han formado parte del tejido de Estados Unidos—indígenas del continente y una proporción en continuo crecimiento de la población nacional.

Hoy en día, una de cada cinco personas en los EE.UU. se identifica como latina. Es el grupo racial o étnico más grande del país, según la Oficina del Censo—y se espera que crezca de 65 millones de personas a más de 111 millones para el 2060.

La influencia de los latinos en la política, la cultura y toda la sociedad es innegable—por lo que TIME inauguró una lista el año pasado durante el Mes de la Herencia Hispana para destacar a los Líderes Latinos, figuras inspiradoras que están remodelando sus industrias y el mundo.

Este año, estamos destacando a 17 más pioneros basados en EE.UU.—desde Hollywood hasta Washington, D.C., y en todos los rincones intermedios. Elegimos al grupo en función de la importancia de su trabajo y la diversidad de sus perspectivas.

Algunos, incluidos la gimnasta olímpica Hezly Rivera y la cantante María Zardoya de The Marías, están en camino hacia la estrellato y se enorgullecen de representar a su comunidad. Otros, como el director del Festival de Cine de Sundance Eugene Hernandez y la ejecutiva de Estée Lauder Michelle Freyre, han llegado a la cima y están decididos a convertir su visibilidad en una oportunidad para la próxima generación. “Sé que ahora pueden mirarme,” dice Freyre. “Pero tengo que ir y levantarlos conmigo y hacer que eso suceda.”

Desafortunadamente, como dice la ex diplomática mexicana y experta en marketing Claudia Romo Edelman, ser latino en EE.UU. puede venir con un estigma que debe ser superado—por lo que se ha dedicado a rebranding a los latinos como los contribuyentes positivos que son. Edelman no es la única galardonada en la lista de este año que trabaja para cambiar la percepción. El comediante George Lopez recuerda haber visto a su abuelo discriminado por un servidor de restaurante. Ese momento lo enfureció y avivó una pasión por usar el humor y sus propias representaciones de la vida familiar para transformar la historia de los latinos en América de una de trauma a una de resiliencia.

“La gente ha puesto a los personajes latinos en una caja,” dice la actriz Aubrey Plaza, quien, al igual que las actrices Camila Mendes y Wilson Cruz, ha buscado infundir la identidad latina en sus papeles. Pero es imposible navegar las expectativas de los demás. “Si te mantienes auténtico a ti mismo,” dice Mendes, “entonces realmente no puedes fallar.”

Es un sentimiento con el que la influencer en redes sociales Tefi Pessoa—quien, al igual que muchos jóvenes latinos, ha enfrentado críticas por no ser suficientemente latina, ya sea por el idioma que elige hablar públicamente o por dónde es originaria—puede relacionarse. “Creo que si mis ancestros me conocieran,” dice Pessoa, “les agradaría y creo que querrían que estuviera orgullosa de dónde vengo.”

Lea la lista completa de los Líderes Latinos 2024 aquí

—Reportando en español por Israel Meléndez Ayala