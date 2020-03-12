When Tom Hanks announced on Wednesday night that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had both tested positive for COVID-19, friends and fans of the beloved Hollywood power couple took to social media to share their well wishes and concerns.

In Wednesday’s announcement, shared on Hanks’ Twitter and Instagram pages, the actor said he and Wilson felt like they had colds and “slight fevers” before they sought medical attention in Australia, where Hanks is currently filming Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film. Now that they’ve been tested positive for the pandemic, the couple will be “tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires,” Hanks said.

The Buzz Lightyear to Hanks’ Woody, Tim Allen, tweeted a Toy Story reference to his friends. “Woody, I should have made you two wear my space suits! You and Rita rest and get well,” he said.

The support came pouring in from other stars, like Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Ellen DeGeneres tweeted, “Wishing you both a speedy recovery, and sending lots of love.”

More actors, including Sebastian Roché and Janel Parrish Long, voiced their feelings. To All the Boys author Jenny Han also tweeted that she was sending “prayer and well wishes” their way, and Mia Farrow said she was sending “big love.”

Reese Witherspoon, Jack Black, Wilmer Valderrama and Heart Evangelista all commented on Hanks’ Instagram post with heart emojis and concerns. Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans took a more lighthearted approach, commenting that Hanks always had to be “the first”: “First Emmy winner, first Oscar winner, first Hollywood Coronavirus,” he wrote. “Get well soon brother. I love you tremendously.”

The news that two of the biggest American stars tested positive came just after President Trump announced travel restrictions from European countries. The same evening, the NBA suspended its basketball season indefinitely as at least one player reportedly tested positive for the virus.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.