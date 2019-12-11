Jack Black has starred in a lot of movies. There was High Fidelity and School of Rock and Nacho Libre and Kung Fu Panda and the list goes on from there. So he will be forgiven for temporarily forgetting that he starred in a Christmas movie.
In a video interview shared by Variety on Monday, Black was attending an event when Variety reporter Angelique Jackson stopped him on the red carpet. She asked him what was his favorite holiday movie and he quickly replied, “It’s got to be Elf,” thanks to Jon Favreau and Will Ferrell “knocking it out of the park.”
“I appreciate the humility,” Jackson replied, “You could have said your own movie.” At that, Black looked confused. “Do I have a Christmas movie?” he asked Jackson, seemingly befuddled. “Which one is mine?” A light bulb quickly went off and he realized the answer to his rhetorical question: “Oh! The Holiday!” Yes, Black at least to appeared to comically forget he got to play Kate Winslet’s love interest in a movie, alongside Cameron Diaz and Jude Law.
After realizing his mistake, Black attempted to re-answer the question, “Obviously, The Holiday! Nancy Meyers! Genius!” He then said, “Let’s do this…” and made a quick exit down the red carpet before anyone could ask him if he has a favorite lucha libre movie.