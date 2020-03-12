Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive for COVID-19

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have both tested positive for the coronavirus, the actor said in a statement Wednesday.
Hanks said on Twitter that he and Wilson were in Australia “felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.” He added that Wilson had chills.
“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and we were found to be positive,” he said.
The 63-year-old actor said that they will be “tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”
Wilson, who is also 63, has experienced health issues in the past. In 2015, actress and singer was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy.
More than 125,000 people in over 100 countries have been infected by the coronavirus, officially dubbed COVID-19. In a Wednesday evening address to the nation, President Donald Trump announced a temporary suspension of all travel between the U.S. and Europe, except for the United Kingdom, in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.