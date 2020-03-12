NBA Suspends Season After Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced Wednesday night that it was suspending its season after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
The NBA said the Utah Jazz player “preliminarily tested positive” for COVID-19 before a game. The statement said Wednesday’s game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder was canceled before it began and that the player who tested positive was not in the arena. The Associated Press, citing a source, identified the player as Rudy Gobert.
“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” a statement read. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”
Previously, it had been floated that the NBA might continue to play games, only without fans. The goal of this being to limit large gatherings, which could increase the spread of the virus. Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James said last week that he wouldn’t play if games were held without fans.