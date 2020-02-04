The first contest in the 2020 presidential election devolved into chaos Monday night as the results of Iowa’s Democratic caucuses were badly delayed. A state Democratic Party official cited “inconsistencies” as one reason for the wait.

Hours after the caucuses began at nearly 1,700 precinct sites around the state, the results had barely begun to crawl in, triggering widespread confusion and reports of technical failures associated with the party’s reporting system.

A representative from the Iowa Democratic Party said the delay was due to “quality checks” and complications involved in processing data. For the first time in 2020, the party is reporting three sets of numbers: voters’ initial candidate preferences, their final candidate preferences, and the number of state delegates awarded.

“We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results. In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report,” said Iowa Democratic Party communications director Mandy McClure. “This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion. The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results.”

The long delay left even the candidates flying blind, with aides from multiple top-tier campaigns admitting they were in the dark about both the results and the causes of the delay.

The chaos produced a bizarre election-night tableau, with a succession of candidates taking the stages at their respective headquarters to deliver triumphant speeches without knowing the results.

“I have a strong feeling that at some point the results will be announced,” Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of the projected caucus front-runners, told his supporters in Des Moines. “And when those results are announced I have a good feeling that we’re going to be doing very, very well in Iowa.”

The confusion threatened to overshadow the ultimate results. “A lot of people are already angry with the Iowa caucuses because we are not a diverse state. And this happens,” says Rob Tully, former Iowa Democratic Party chairman and a precinct captain for former Vice President Joe Biden. “The party’s incompetence is the headline of the night.”

Write to Alex Altman at alex_altman@timemagazine.com.