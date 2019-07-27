Here's What's New on Netflix in August 2019 (and What's Leaving)

Though you might have spent July binging the new seasons of Stranger Things and Queer Eye, Netflix is back with a fresh batch of original programming.
Glow, the Netflix comedy executive produced by Orange Is the New Black and Weeds’ Jenji Kohan and starring Alison Brie, returns for its third season on Aug. 9 — the same day that Rocko’s Modern Life, the beloved Nickelodeon animated series, gets revived with a new season, only on Netflix. For fans of comedy, Hasan Minhaj has a new season of Patriot Act out on Aug. 4, and Tiffany Haddish has a new special, They Ready, available starting Aug. 13. The third season of Dear White People will also be available on Aug. 2 to round out the group of original programming.
If you’re looking for something spooky, Mindhunter, the crime thriller series starring Jonathan Groff, returns with its second season on Aug. 16.
As for licensed content, you can watch all five Rocky movies and Sex and the City: The Movie starting on Aug. 1, as well as Quentin Tarantino‘s Jackie Brown.
Here’s everything new on Netflix in August 2019 — and everything leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in August 2019
Available TBD
Sacred Games: Season 2
Available Aug. 2
Ask the StoryBots: Season 3
Basketball or Nothing
Dear White People: Volume 3
Derry Girls: Season 2
Otherhood
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3
Available Aug. 4
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4
Available Aug. 5
Enter the Anime
No Good Nick: Part 2
Available August 8
Dollar
The Naked Director
Wu Assassins
Available Aug. 9
Cable Girls: Season 4
The Family
GLOW: Season 3
The inBESTigators
Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling
Sintonia
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tails
Available Aug. 13
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready
Available Aug. 15
Cannon Busters
Available Aug. 16
45 rpm
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez
Better Than Us
Diagnosis
Frontera verde
Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus
The Little Switzerland
Mindhunter: Season 2
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3
Sextuplets
Super Monsters Back to School
Victim Number 8
Available Aug. 20
American Factory
Hyperdrive
Available Aug. 22
Love Alarm
Available Aug. 23
El Pepe: Una vida suprema
HERO MASK: Part II
Rust Valley Restorers
Available Aug. 27
Million Pound Menu: Season 2
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7
Available Aug. 29
Falling Inn Love
Kardec
Workin’ Moms: Season 3
Available Aug. 30
The A List
CAROLE & TUESDAY
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
Droppin’ Cash: Season 2
La Grande Classe
Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2
Styling Hollywood
True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis
Un bandido honrado
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in August 2019
Available Aug. 1
Are We Done Yet?
Boyka: Undisputed
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Groundhog Day
Horns
Jackie Brown
Jupiter Ascending
Now and Then
Panic Room
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Sex and the City: The Movie
Something’s Gotta Give
The Bank Job
The House Bunny
The Sinner: Julian
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Available Aug. 6
Screwball
Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That
Available Aug. 8
Jane The Virgin: Season 5
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
Available Aug. 9
iZombie: Season 5
Tiny House Nation: Volume 1
Available Aug. 13
Knightfall: Season 2
Available Aug. 14
The 100: Season 6
Available Aug. 17
The Punisher
Available Aug. 20
Gangs of New York
Available Aug. 30
Locked Up: Season 3
Available Aug. 31
Luo Bao Bei: Season 1
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in August 2019
Leaving Aug. 1
A Cinderella Story
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Another Cinderella Story
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Chuggington: Season 1-5
Death in Paradise: Season 1-7
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Good Will Hunting
Gosford Park
Hairspray (1988)
Hairspray (2007)
Hot Fuzz
Just Friends
Legion
Poltergeist
Scarface
Secretariat
The Butterfly Effect
The Butterfly Effect 2
The Da Vinci Code
The Fifth Element
The Final Destination
The Hurt Locker
The Master
The Village
W.
World War II in Colour
World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: S1
Zombieland
Leaving Aug. 2
The Founder
Leaving Aug. 5
Mothers and Daughters
Slow TV: Collection
Leaving Aug. 6
Love, Rosie
Zodiac
Leaving Aug. 8
The Emoji Movie
Leaving Aug. 11
No Country for Old Men
Leaving Aug. 14
The Royals: Season 1
Leaving Aug. 15
World War Two: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly: Season 1
Leaving Aug. 16
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Leaving Aug. 20
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
Leaving Aug. 21
Beautiful Creatures
Leaving Aug. 28
Wind River
Leaving Aug. 30
Burnt
Leaving Aug. 31
Straw Dogs